Governor Newsom Proclaims Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2026

PROCLAMATION

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s call to stand up against injustice and protect the most sacred tenets of democracy still rings true today more than 50 years after his passing. As we confront the many challenges our state and nation face, his powerful example is an enduring inspiration demonstrating the impact we can have by uniting across our differences.

Dr. King’s legacy reminds us that moral leadership does not require a person to be in elected office or hold a position of power. Instead, exercising moral authority requires the will to do the right thing. Standing on the shoulders of civil rights leaders before him and working in concert with a generation of activists, Dr. King helped transform how our country saw itself and its future.

We have not yet fully realized Dr. King’s vision. But California is working to address long-standing challenges and barriers that many African Americans still face, ensuring everyone has the chance to pursue the California Dream. Inspired by Dr. King’s legacy, let us come together to promote justice, expand opportunities, and create a better future for all.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim January 15, 2026 as “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 14th day of January 2026.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State