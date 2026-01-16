WAYH Network (Why Are You Here) Announces Soft Launch Party and World Premiere of Original Series Dancing Freakz

Featuring Live Performance by Joseline Hernandez and the Cast of Dancing Freakz, Hosted by Sukihana

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAYH Network (Why Are You Here) will officially debut with a ticketed soft launch event, celebrating the premiere of its first original series, Dancing Freakz. The highly anticipated event takes place on Sunday, January 18th, at DRAMMA Times Square, welcoming fans, industry insiders, media, and cultural tastemakers for an electrifying night of entertainment.

The evening will feature the exclusive premiere screening of Episode One of Dancing Freakz, followed by a live performance by executive producer and star Joseline Hernandez, joined by the cast of the series. The event will be hosted by Sukihana, whose cultural influence and bold personality set the tone for the night.

As the flagship series for WAYH Network, Dancing Freakz spotlights elite male dancers from across the country as they compete, perform, and push boundaries in dance, identity, and self-expression. The series establishes WAYH Network’s commitment to bold, unfiltered, and culturally relevant programming.

“WAYH Network was created to spotlight fearless creatives and stories that challenge the status quo,” said representatives for the network. “Launching with a live, ticketed premiere experience allows audiences to engage with Dancing Freakz as a moment, not just a show.”

Event Highlights Include:

• Ticketed soft launch celebration of WAYH Network

• Exclusive premiere screening of Dancing Freakz Episode One

• Live performance by Joseline Hernandez and the Dancing Freakz cast

• Hosted by Sukihana

• Media, influencers, and industry guests in attendance

Event Details:

DRAMMA Times Square

1604 Broadway, New York, NY

Sunday, January 18th

Doors Open: 7:00 PM

Episode Screening: 7:30 PM

Live Performance: 8:30 PM

Tickets are available for purchase at www.dancingfreakz.com. Availability is limited.

For more information about WAYH Network and upcoming programming, visit www.wayhtv.us.

About WAYH Network (Why Are You Here)

WAYH Network is a next-generation entertainment platform dedicated to bold original programming and culturally driven storytelling. Designed to amplify authentic voices and disruptive creativity, the network delivers content that is fearless, unapologetic, and rooted in real-life expression.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.