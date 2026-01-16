Upstate NY Marketing Agency to Offer Free Ads Account Audits for Business Owners

Free ads audit offered by marketing agency in upstate NY Local Roofing Company Case Study Infograph Get a Free Google Ads Audit Curtousy of Powerful Media Solutions

Free ad performance audits help businesses identify wasted spend, uncover conversion issues, and understand why campaigns fail to deliver consistent results.

We see many businesses burn through ad spend with few results. Part of the problem is that Google makes it so easy to set up ads that business owners feel that they have done everything correctly.” — Vladimir Bogza - Founder of Powerful Media Solutions

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powerful Media Solutions, a digital marketing agency based in Upstate New York, announced today that it is offering completely free advertising account audits to business owners who are struggling to get results from paid ads on platforms like Google.The initiative is designed to help local and regional businesses identify why their ad spend is underperforming and how to correct common structural issues that quietly drain budgets without producing leads or sales.Powerful Media Solutions says the decision to offer free audits came after repeatedly seeing the same patterns across industries, especially among small and mid-sized service businesses.As part of the announcement, the agency highlighted a recent case study involving a local roofing company in the Capital Region that was spending approximately $5,000 per month on ads with almost no return.After conducting a full audit and restructuring the account, the agency identified critical issues in campaign structure, keyword targeting, and conversion tracking. Within weeks of implementing changes, the roofing company moved from unprofitable ad spend to achieving a 4x return on investment, generating consistent, trackable leads from the same advertising platform.According to Powerful Media Solutions, the results were not driven by increasing spend, but by fixing foundational mistakes.Common Advertising Pitfalls the Audit Identifies:The free audit focuses on identifying several common issues that the agency says affect the majority of self-managed ad accounts:Sending traffic to homepages instead of landing pages:Many businesses run ads directly to their homepage, which often lacks a clear offer or conversion path. A dedicated landing page with a focused message and call-to-action typically converts at a much higher rate.Overspending on non-converting keywords:Without proper keyword review and negative keyword exclusions, ad budgets are frequently wasted on search terms that never turn into customers. The audit highlights where spend is leaking and how to tighten targeting.No conversion tracking in place:A large number of businesses do not have conversion tracking properly set up, making it impossible to know which ads, keywords, or campaigns are actually working. The audit outlines how to fix this so decisions can be based on real data, not guesswork.To read the full case study visit the Powerful Media Solutions website Who the Free Audit Is For:The free ads account audit is available to business owners who are currently running paid ads or have run them in the past and are unsure why results have been inconsistent or disappointing. The audit is informational, with no obligation, and is intended to provide clarity before additional money is spent.Powerful Media Solutions says the goal is simple: help business owners understand what is broken, what is fixable, and whether paid advertising makes sense for them moving forward.About Powerful Media SolutionsPowerful Media Solutions is a digital marketing and web development agency serving businesses across Upstate New York and beyond. The agency specializes in conversion-focused websites, paid advertising strategy, and performance-driven digital systems designed to turn traffic into measurable business growth.For more information or to request a free ads account audit, visit the company’s website

