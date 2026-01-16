Maintainly Launches a New Era of CMMS With a Rebuilt, Modern User Interface

A cleaner, faster Maintainly UI designed for modern maintenance workflows.

Maintainly launches a modern, mobile-first UI that redefines how maintenance teams plan, prioritize, and execute work.

This isn’t just a redesign. It’s a foundational shift toward faster workflows, clearer priorities, and a calmer experience for the teams who rely on Maintainly every day.” — Patrick O'Meara, Founder

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maintainly , the modern computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) built for today’s maintenance teams, today announced the official launch of its newly redesigned user interface, marking the beginning of a new era for the platform and reinforcing its commitment to usability, performance, and operational clarity.Rolling out globally starting January 2026, the new Maintainly UI has been rebuilt from the ground up with a singular focus: helping maintenance teams work faster, think more clearly, and stay focused on what matters most. The update supports a wide range of maintenance workflows, including work order management, asset tracking, preventive maintenance scheduling, and technician collaboration, all within a cleaner, more intuitive experience.“Maintenance teams don’t need more software; they need less friction,” said Patrick O'Meara, Founder and CTO at Maintainly. “This update isn’t about aesthetics alone. It’s about reducing cognitive load, surfacing priorities instantly, and making Maintainly feel effortless to use every day, whether you’re on the plant floor or managing operations remotely.”Built for Speed, Clarity, and ScaleThe redesigned interface introduces a cleaner, more intuitive layout that minimizes clutter and shortens the path to critical actions across the CMMS. Navigation has been streamlined to reduce clicks between key screens such as work orders, assets, and preventive maintenance schedules, while essential information, like due dates, task urgency, and status, has been made more prominent. This helps maintenance teams stay ahead of work instead of reacting to breakdowns. Maintainly serves many industries with physical assets, like manufacturing, hospitality, energy, healthcare and education.Key highlights of the new UI include:* Faster navigation with fewer clicks to core CMMS workflows* Cleaner layouts that highlight what’s most important at a glance* Improved task and work order visibility, making priorities unmistakably clear* A mobile-first experience that performs just as well on desktop* A scalable UI foundation designed to support future platform innovationThe side menu now remains persistently available for quick access to frequently used modules, while user settings, notifications, and preferences have been consolidated into a more logical and accessible location. These changes reduce friction for daily users and simplify onboarding for new technicians.Designed for the People Who Use It Every DayMaintainly’s UI overhaul was informed by real-world feedback from maintenance managers, technicians, reliability engineers, and operations leaders who rely on the platform daily to manage assets, coordinate teams, and reduce downtime. The result is an interface that feels lighter, more focused, and easier to adopt, whether onboarding a new technician, scaling across multiple sites, or managing thousands of assets.By emphasizing clarity and consistency, the new UI also supports faster adoption across teams, helping organizations realize value sooner from their CMMS investment.“This update makes Maintainly feel calm and confident,” added Mr O'Meara. “It gets out of the way so teams can do their best work, planning maintenance, responding to issues, and keeping operations running smoothly.”Now LiveThe new Maintainly UI is now live and available to customers worldwide, with a progressive rollout ensuring a smooth transition for all users. Existing customers will automatically gain access to the updated interface, while new customers will experience the redesigned platform from day one.To learn more about Maintainly and explore the new interface, visit maintainly.com.About MaintainlyMaintainly (formerly Fixd, www.fixd.io ) is a modern CMMS designed to help maintenance and operations teams plan, track, and optimize their work with clarity and control. By combining powerful maintenance management features, such as work order tracking, asset management, and preventive maintenance, with an intuitive user experience, Maintainly enables organizations to reduce downtime, improve efficiency, and scale their preventive and reactive maintenance operations with confidence.

