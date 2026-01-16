Achievable partners with University of Toronto’s Coffee To Capital group to expand access to FINRA SIE Exam Preparation

By partnering with Coffee To Capital, we’re meeting students where they are and giving them an affordable, effective path to professional licensing.” — Tyler York, CEO, Achievable

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Achievable, a modern test preparation platform focused on democratizing access to high-stakes credentialing, today announced a new partnership with Coffee To Capital (CTC), a student-led finance and investing organization at the University of Toronto. Through this partnership, Achievable will provide heavily discounted FINRA Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) exam prep courses to CTC members as part of Achievable’s Achievable For All program.

Coffee To Capital is dedicated to increasing access to financial education, professional development, and exposure to capital markets for students from diverse backgrounds. By pairing CTC’s on-campus community with Achievable’s adaptive, mobile-first SIE prep, the partnership aims to lower financial and structural barriers to entering the securities industry.

“The SIE exam is a critical first step for students pursuing careers in finance, but prep costs and lack of guidance often slow talented people down,” said Tyler York, Founder and CEO of Achievable. “By partnering with Coffee To Capital, we’re meeting students where they are and giving them an affordable, effective path to professional licensing. This is exactly what Achievable For All was created for - improving access to education.”

Through the partnership, eligible CTC members will gain access to Achievable’s FINRA SIE course at a significant discount, helping them prepare more efficiently while balancing coursework, internships, and campus leadership responsibilities.

Johun Laul, Co-President of Coffee To Capital, emphasized the impact of the collaboration on student outcomes:

“Our mission at Coffee To Capital is to make finance more accessible and more inclusive,” said Laul. “Partnering with Achievable allows our members to take a concrete step toward professional licensing while reducing the cost barrier. This is a powerful resource for students who are serious about breaking into the industry.”

The partnership with Coffee To Capital builds on Achievable’s broader Achievable For All initiative, which provides free or deeply discounted exam preparation to mission-aligned nonprofits, community organizations, and student groups. Previous partners include the Coalition for Equity in Wholesaling and BLK Capital Management, organizations focused on expanding educational and economic opportunity in historically underserved communities.

Achievable’s FINRA SIE course combines expert-written content, adaptive learning technology, and realistic practice questions designed to maximize pass rates while minimizing time spent studying.

“With Achievable For All, our goal is simple,” York added. “If someone has the drive and ability to succeed, access to prep materials should never be the thing that holds them back.”

About Achievable

Achievable is a modern test preparation platform that helps learners pass high-stakes exams through personalized, adaptive courses. The company partners with educators, nonprofits, and institutions to expand access to life-changing credentials across finance, education, and professional certification.

About Coffee To Capital

Coffee To Capital is a student-run organization at the University of Toronto focused on financial literacy, investing education, and professional development. CTC connects students with real-world finance insights, mentorship, and opportunities to build long-term careers in capital markets.

