April Showers Premieres 'Magic Makers' Talk Show on AfroLandTV Featuring Major Retail Founders

April Showers on the set for Magic Makers Magic Makers Logo April Showers Celebrates

April Showers Launches Entrepreneur-Focused “Magic Makers with April Showers Talk Show” on AfroLandTV, Spotlighting Founders Behind Mass-Retail Brands

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- April Showers Launches Entrepreneur-Focused “Magic Makers with April Showers Talk Show” on AfroLandTV, Spotlighting Founders Behind Mass-Retail Brands.April Showers, founder of Afro Unicorn, brings entrepreneurial storytelling to the forefront with the premiere of her new entrepreneur-focused talk show, Magic Makers with April Showers Talk Show, debuting January 19 on AfroLandTV.Magic Makers with April Showers Talk Show is a founder-forward series dedicated to uncovering the real stories behind today’s most influential consumer brands. Hosted by Showers, the show features candid conversations with entrepreneurs, creatives, and media mavens whose products have successfully scaled into major mass-market retail, including national big-box, drugstore, off-price, and grocery chains.“Magic Makers is about meeting the magic behind the brand and discovering how they turned an idea into something real,” says Showers. “As the founder of Afro Unicorn, a brand rooted in belief, representation, and purpose. I’ve always been passionate about championing entrepreneurs and sharing what it truly takes to build brands that stand the test of scale.”Season one highlights founders whose products are carried by major national retailers such as Walmart, Target, and CVS, offering viewers rare insight into how founders move from concept to national distribution.Featured guests include Mona Scott-Young, a media powerhouse and entertainment executive; Kim Roxie, founder and CEO of LAMIK Beauty; and Shontay Lundy, founder of Black Girl Sunscreen. Each episode explores the mindset, resilience, and operational strategy required to build consumer brands that succeed on national retail shelves.Through honest, founder-to-founder dialogue, the series demystifies retail expansion while celebrating ownership, innovation, and belief-led leadership. Magic Makers with April Showers Talk Show aligns seamlessly with AfroLandTV’s mission to amplify Black and Pan-African voices through authentic, global storytelling, spotlighting entrepreneurs who are shaping culture and commerce simultaneously.About AfroLandTVFounded in 2017, AfroLandTV is a global streaming platform dedicated to amplifying Black and Pan-African voices through storytelling. With a library of more than 5,000 hours of African, Afro-Caribbean, African-American, and Afro-diaspora content, AfroLandTV serves as a premier destination for culturally rich, globally connected stories that inform, inspire, and empower audiences worldwide.About April ShowersApril Showers is a visionary entrepreneur, global speaker, and media personality best known as the founder of Afro Unicorn, a globally recognized brand rooted in representation, empowerment, and belief. What began as a simple idea centered on affirming children has grown into a consumer brand with a strong retail footprint, demonstrating the power of purpose-driven storytelling paired with strategic execution.Throughout her career, April has been committed to championing founders, creatives, and underrepresented voices, using her platforms to spotlight the real journeys behind impactful brands. As the host of Magic Makers with April Showers Talk Show, she brings a founder-to-founder lens to storytelling, creating space for honest conversations about vision, resilience, and scaling ideas into reality.Premiere DetailsShow: Magic Makers with April Showers Talk ShowHost: April ShowersPlatform: AfroLandTVPremiere Date: January 19, 2026For more information, visit AfroLandTV.com and IAmAprilShowers.com

