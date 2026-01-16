Sotheby's International Realty Quebec Highlights Decades of Luxury Real Estate Expertise in the Laurentians

Melanie Clarke

SAINTE-AGATHE-DES-MONTS, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sotheby's International Realty Quebec continues to serve the discerning luxury real estate market across Quebec’s Laurentian region through the expertise of broker Melanie Clarke . Based in Sainte-Agathe-Des-Monts, Clarke specializes in high-end properties, including waterfront estates, private acreages, and ski properties, bringing nearly two decades of market insight and client advocacy to her practice.Clarke's professional approach is characterized by integrity, discretion, and a client-focused strategy, particularly vital in complex luxury transactions. Her methodology has been honed over a career spanning nearly two decades, establishing a strong foundation for facilitating high-value property sales and acquisitions.With extensive knowledge of the Laurentians, including its diverse lakes, ski areas, and property types, Clarke effectively matches discerning buyers with properties that align with their lifestyle requirements. Her association with Sotheby’s International Realty Quebec provides clients access to a global network, connecting unique properties with a wide array of potential buyers.For additional information regarding luxury real estate services in the Laurentians or to connect with Melanie Clarke, visit melanieclarke.ca.

