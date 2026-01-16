Driven by U.S. Success, Mellie Expands into Canada to Strengthen Caregiver Support for Employers and Insurers

Mellie expands its caregiver support solution into Canada, building on strong U.S. adoption and client demand.

Expanding proven caregiving support into Canada to help employers and insurers improve productivity, retention, and employee wellbeing.

Our expansion into Canada builds on strong U.S. adoption and proven impact for employees. Client demand made it clear this is the right time to bring Mellie’s caregiving support to Canadian workforces” — Zvika Goldstein, CEO and Co-Founder

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mellie, a caregiver support solution that combines expert care coordination with a revolutionary platform for employers and insurers, today announced its international expansion, extending services to employees and families in Canada. This milestone builds on Mellie’s successful U.S. integration, where employers have seen high utilization and overwhelmingly positive employee feedback. In response, multinational clients are now asking Mellie to expand globally to ensure their Canadian workforces have access to the same high-quality caregiving resources as their U.S. colleagues.

Addressing Canada’s Caregiving Workforce Challenge ---

Caregiving is a critical issue for Canadian employers. Nearly 1 in 4 Canadians provide unpaid care to a family member or friend (Statistics Canada, 2022), often while maintaining full-time jobs. This dual responsibility is estimated to cost Canadian businesses more than $5 billion annually in lost productivity and absenteeism. With an aging population and increasing rates of chronic conditions, the demand for effective caregiving support is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Mellie’s expansion into Canada directly addresses these challenges, helping employers reduce absence and disability claims while improving employee well-being and retention.

Bringing Canadian Caregiving Expertise and Bilingual Support ---

Following high employee utilization and measurable outcomes in the U.S., employers are eager to bring Mellie’s caregiving solution to more of their workforce, expanding access across borders while maintaining the same high-quality experience their U.S. teams have come to value. To meet client demand, Mellie expanded its platform with Canadian French language support and works with care coordinators who bring deep expertise in Canada-specific caregiving services and systems, ensuring equitable access for the country’s diverse workforce.

In addition, Mellie has also expanded U.S. services to include Spanish, enabling employers to better serve the country’s large Spanish-speaking population. Together, these steps reflect Mellie’s strategy to deliver inclusive caregiver support that meets the cultural and linguistic needs of modern workforces.

About Mellie ---

Mellie is a caregiver support solution purpose-built for the workplace and insurance ecosystem. Through a combination of expert care coordinators and a mobile-first platform, Mellie helps employees manage eldercare, children with special needs, and chronic conditions—reducing absence and disability claims while improving employee well-being. Mellie partners with employers, group and individual benefit insurers, and consultants across North America.



