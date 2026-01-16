Covenant Ballet Theatre of Brooklyn (CBT) Offers Dance Classes to Begin 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- Covenant Ballet Theatre of Brooklyn (CBT) www.covenantballet.org will begin classes for this New Year 2026! The official training program begins at age 8 and goes to 18 years of age and requires no dance experience to begin. Our program includes the AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE National Training Curriculum and is a 9-level program that combines high quality artistic training with the basics of dancer health and child development. Coursework includes ballet, modern, jazz, pointe, men’s class and partnering. The program includes various performance opportunities throughout the year. There is also an ongoing adult dance program and a Tiny Toes program for little dancers. Aspiring dancers should contact the academy to set up a FREE trial class: (718) 891 6199.
Covenant Ballet Theatre www.covenantballet.org also has a robust summer offering including:
SUMMER CLASSES: Early Steps, Adult/Open, Beginner Ballet for youth
July 6 – 31
SUMMER INTENSIVE: Ages 11 and above; at least 3 years of ballet experience and audition required
Ballet, Modern, Jazz, Conditioning. Contemporary, Pointe, Repertory, Harlem Project Performance
July 27 – August 7 9:30am – 4pm
MINI INTENSIVE: Ages 9-up; CBT Levels Garnet 2 & up; at least one year of ballet and audition required
Ballet, Modern, Jazz, Conditioning
July 6 – 10, 12-4pm
ADULT EVENING INTENSIVE: at least some ballet experience
Ballet, Modern, Jazz, Conditioning, Pointe or Repertoire
July 13 – 17, 6 – 9pm
How wonderful that you have succeeded right here in New York in creating the kind of place that produces the dancers that go on to top professional careers as well as the studio that non-professional dancers enjoy and appreciate. -Sophia Fatouros, former faculty member, Alvin Ailey School
CBT Artistic Director of CBT, Marla Hirokawa serves a demographic that is extremely diverse which reflects the community in which CBT resides. Marla, an ABT National Training Curriculum certified teacher, has undergone rigorous training int eh curriculum and has prioritized a high level of sound and holistic training practices for her students. The results have been tremendous.
-Monica Stephenson, former American Ballet Theatre Project Plie Coordinator
CALL COVENANT BALLET AT 718 891 6199, EMAIL US AT INFO@COVENANTBALLET.ORG OR
VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.COVENANTBALLET.ORG
START YOU FREE TRIAL CLASS TODAY!
Kristen Hedberg
Covenant Ballet Theatre www.covenantballet.org also has a robust summer offering including:
SUMMER CLASSES: Early Steps, Adult/Open, Beginner Ballet for youth
July 6 – 31
SUMMER INTENSIVE: Ages 11 and above; at least 3 years of ballet experience and audition required
Ballet, Modern, Jazz, Conditioning. Contemporary, Pointe, Repertory, Harlem Project Performance
July 27 – August 7 9:30am – 4pm
MINI INTENSIVE: Ages 9-up; CBT Levels Garnet 2 & up; at least one year of ballet and audition required
Ballet, Modern, Jazz, Conditioning
July 6 – 10, 12-4pm
ADULT EVENING INTENSIVE: at least some ballet experience
Ballet, Modern, Jazz, Conditioning, Pointe or Repertoire
July 13 – 17, 6 – 9pm
How wonderful that you have succeeded right here in New York in creating the kind of place that produces the dancers that go on to top professional careers as well as the studio that non-professional dancers enjoy and appreciate. -Sophia Fatouros, former faculty member, Alvin Ailey School
CBT Artistic Director of CBT, Marla Hirokawa serves a demographic that is extremely diverse which reflects the community in which CBT resides. Marla, an ABT National Training Curriculum certified teacher, has undergone rigorous training int eh curriculum and has prioritized a high level of sound and holistic training practices for her students. The results have been tremendous.
-Monica Stephenson, former American Ballet Theatre Project Plie Coordinator
CALL COVENANT BALLET AT 718 891 6199, EMAIL US AT INFO@COVENANTBALLET.ORG OR
VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.COVENANTBALLET.ORG
START YOU FREE TRIAL CLASS TODAY!
Kristen Hedberg
Kristen Hedberg
+1 804-380-5248
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.