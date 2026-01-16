Covenant Ballet Theatre of Brooklyn (CBT) Offers Dance Classes to Begin 2026

Image courtesy of Covenant Ballet Theatre of Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covenant Ballet Theatre of Brooklyn (CBT) www.covenantballet.org will begin classes for this New Year 2026! The official training program begins at age 8 and goes to 18 years of age and requires no dance experience to begin. Our program includes the AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE National Training Curriculum and is a 9-level program that combines high quality artistic training with the basics of dancer health and child development. Coursework includes ballet, modern, jazz, pointe, men’s class and partnering. The program includes various performance opportunities throughout the year. There is also an ongoing adult dance program and a Tiny Toes program for little dancers. Aspiring dancers should contact the academy to set up a FREE trial class: (718) 891 6199.Covenant Ballet Theatre www.covenantballet.org also has a robust summer offering including:SUMMER CLASSES: Early Steps, Adult/Open, Beginner Ballet for youthJuly 6 – 31SUMMER INTENSIVE: Ages 11 and above; at least 3 years of ballet experience and audition requiredBallet, Modern, Jazz, Conditioning. Contemporary, Pointe, Repertory, Harlem Project PerformanceJuly 27 – August 7 9:30am – 4pmMINI INTENSIVE: Ages 9-up; CBT Levels Garnet 2 & up; at least one year of ballet and audition requiredBallet, Modern, Jazz, ConditioningJuly 6 – 10, 12-4pmADULT EVENING INTENSIVE: at least some ballet experienceBallet, Modern, Jazz, Conditioning, Pointe or RepertoireJuly 13 – 17, 6 – 9pmHow wonderful that you have succeeded right here in New York in creating the kind of place that produces the dancers that go on to top professional careers as well as the studio that non-professional dancers enjoy and appreciate. -Sophia Fatouros, former faculty member, Alvin Ailey SchoolCBT Artistic Director of CBT, Marla Hirokawa serves a demographic that is extremely diverse which reflects the community in which CBT resides. Marla, an ABT National Training Curriculum certified teacher, has undergone rigorous training int eh curriculum and has prioritized a high level of sound and holistic training practices for her students. The results have been tremendous.-Monica Stephenson, former American Ballet Theatre Project Plie CoordinatorCALL COVENANT BALLET AT 718 891 6199, EMAIL US AT INFO@COVENANTBALLET.ORG ORVISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.COVENANTBALLET.ORG START YOU FREE TRIAL CLASS TODAY!

