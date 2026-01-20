Regenerative Medicine Institute of Canada Expands Access to Regenerative Matrix Therapy™ with New Ontario Clinics

Regenerative Matrix Therapy

New partnerships with leading clinics in Kingston and Durham Region bring Regenerative Matrix Therapy™ to patients suffering from joint pain and osteoarthritis.

Our mission at RMIC is to build a national network of excellence, ensuring that patients across Canada have access to the highest standard of regenerative orthopedic care.” — Dr. Adrian Le

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regenerative Medicine Institute of Canada (RMIC), the nation’s leader in science-driven regenerative orthopedic care, today announced a significant expansion of its clinical network. Through new partnerships with Kingston Orthopaedic Pain Institute (KOPI) and Durham Spine & Pain Institute (DSPI), RMIC is expanding patient access to Regenerative Matrix Therapy™, a patent-pending biologic procedure designed to treat musculoskeletal pain and joint degeneration.This expansion marks a major milestone in RMIC’s mission to provide Canadians with viable alternatives to surgery. Regenerative Matrix Therapy™ uses a patient’s own adipose (fat) tissue to reduce pain, improve mobility, and potentially reverse joint degeneration. It remains the only advanced regenerative medicine therapy of its kind to be reviewed by Health Canada with no objection.“Our mission at RMIC is to build a national network of excellence, ensuring that patients across Canada have access to the highest standard of regenerative orthopedic care,” said Dr. Adrian Le, Chief Medical Officer of RMIC. “Through partnerships with industry-leading institutions such as Kingston Orthopaedic Pain Institute (KOPI) and Durham Spine & Pain Institute (DSPI), we are accelerating access to innovative care for more patients across Ontario and raising the bar for non-surgical outcomes through treatments that can significantly improve mobility, function, and quality of life.”“Kingston Orthopaedic Pain Institute is thrilled to partner with RMIC to bring Regenerative Matrix Therapy™ to Kingston and Eastern Ontario,” said Dr. Thomas Gregory, Medical Director of KOPI. “Together, we’re committed to advancing orthopedic care with treatments that prioritize safety, precision, and quality of life.”The addition of these clinics represent a meaningful expansion of RMIC’s affiliated clinic network in Ontario, bringing Regenerative Matrix Therapy™ closer to patients in the eastern GTA and Eastern Ontario.“Durham Spine & Pain Institute is excited to partner with RMIC,” said Dr. Peter Blecher, Medical Director of DSPI. “Integrating Regenerative Matrix Therapy™ into our clinical capabilities reinforces our commitment to regenerative medicine and expands our footprint in this emerging and vital field.”To learn more or find out if you may be a candidate, visit RMIC.ca , or browse our Clinic Directory to locate the clinic nearest you.Regenerative Medicine Institute of Canada (RMIC) is the nation’s leader in physician-led, science-driven regenerative orthopedic care. Led by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adrian Le, RMIC is focused on pioneering the next generation of non-surgical orthopedic care to help patients restore mobility, reduce pain, and maintain long-term health. RMIC’s flagship Regenerative Matrix Therapy™ is delivered exclusively through a growing network of RMIC-affiliated clinics across Canada. Regenerative Matrix Therapy™ is a patent-pending adipose orthobiologic treatment that has been reviewed by Health Canada with no objection.About Kingston Orthopaedic Pain Institute (KOPI)Kingston Orthopaedic Pain Institute (KOPI) is a leading orthopedic and pain clinic dedicated to improving patient health and wellbeing. By offering integrated evaluation and treatment plans, KOPI provides comprehensive, customized care to help patients live without debilitating pain.About Durham Spine & Pain Institute (DSPI)Durham Spine & Pain Institute (DSPI) is a multi-disciplinary centre of anaesthetists, spine surgeons, and sports medicine physicians specializing in image-guided interventional pain management. Launched with a vision to deliver high-quality, patient-centric care, DSPI offers a full spectrum of treatments for chronic pain conditions in an inclusive, healing environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.