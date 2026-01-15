Round Rock Eyes Named Best Optometrist in Round Rock for Focus on Long-Term Vision Care

Round Rock Eyes - Voted Best Optometrist in Round Rock Round Rock Eyes Logo

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Round Rock Eyes has been voted Best Optometrist in Round Rock, an honor that reflects the practice’s commitment to advanced eye care and long-term vision health for patients throughout the community.The Best Optometrist award is determined through an annual community voting process conducted by Best of Round Rock This recognition highlights the work of Dr. Brett Hamilton, owner and founder of Round Rock Eyes, whose approach emphasizes early detection, proactive treatment, and patient education rather than simply reacting to vision changes as they occur.“Being voted Best Optometrist by the Round Rock community is incredibly meaningful to us,” said Dr. Hamilton. “It tells us that patients value thoughtful care and trust us with something as important as their long-term vision.”A Broader Approach to Eye HealthWhile comprehensive eye exams remain central to the practice, Round Rock Eyes has become known for offering care that goes beyond basic vision correction.One area receiving increased attention is myopia management , which focuses on slowing the progression of nearsightedness in children and adolescents. Rather than simply increasing prescriptions over time, myopia management addresses how the eye develops during growth years, helping reduce the risk of higher levels of myopia later in life.With childhood nearsightedness on the rise nationwide, families are becoming more proactive about eye health. At Round Rock Eyes, managing myopia is incorporated into pediatric care plans when appropriate, allowing parents to address vision changes earlier instead of waiting for prescriptions to worsen year after year.“Many parents are surprised to learn that myopia progression can often be managed,” Dr. Hamilton said. “Early action can make a meaningful difference over time.”Proactive Care for Glaucoma and Other Eye DiseasesThe practice has also earned recognition for its comprehensive approach to glaucoma care , a condition that often develops without noticeable symptoms until permanent vision loss has already occurred.Through regular monitoring, advanced diagnostic technology, and individualized treatment plans, Round Rock Eyes helps patients manage glaucoma and detect changes as early as possible. Routine eye exams frequently serve as the first opportunity to identify the condition before symptoms are present.At Round Rock Eyes, glaucoma treatment is a key part of the practice’s medical eye care offerings, particularly for patients with risk factors such as family history, age, or elevated eye pressure.“Glaucoma is a condition where early detection truly matters,” Dr. Hamilton noted. “Catching subtle changes early gives us more options to protect a patient’s vision long-term.”Trusted Care in the Round Rock CommunityLocated in Round Rock, Round Rock Eyes serves patients of all ages with comprehensive eye exams, pediatric and medical eye care, contact lens services, and ongoing vision management. The practice is known for its patient-first philosophy, modern clinical tools, and clear communication.The Best Optometrist recognition reflects not only clinical expertise, but also the relationships built with patients and families over time.“Our goal has always been to provide care we would want for our own families,” Dr. Hamilton said. “This recognition motivates us to keep raising the standard for eye care in our community.”About Round Rock EyesRound Rock Eyes is a full-service optometry practice founded by Dr. Brett Hamilton. The practice offers comprehensive and medical eye care with a focus on personalized treatment and long-term vision health.For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Round Rock Eyes directly.

