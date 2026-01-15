Council President Natali Fani‑González’s Statement on Montgomery County's Capital Budget

MARYLAND, January 15 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 15, 2026

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 15, 2026—Montgomery County Council President Natali Fani‑González issued the following statement today after County Executive Marc Elrich transmitted his recommended capital budget and Capital Improvements Program for fiscal years 2027-2032 to the Council.

“On behalf of the Council, I extend my appreciation to County Executive Elrich and his staff for their work developing the recommended capital budget for Montgomery County. The Council will now begin a holistic review process, strategically assessing short-term needs and long-term priorities in the County. "We must balance investments in capital projects to support our schools, housing, economic development, public safety and transportation. And we must do this with fiscal prudence and sustainability as our north star. We look forward to hearing from community members and encourage robust public input as we take up the budget process.”

The Council’s public hearings on the capital budget are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 9, and Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Residents can sign up to testify in person at the Council Office Building in Rockville or through Zoom on the Council's website starting Jan. 16 at 9 a.m.

If you are not available to participate in the public hearings but want to provide testimony to the Council, you can do so by submitting written, audio or video testimony. More information can be found on the Council's website or by calling the Council Public Hearing Information Line at 240-777-7803. The Council will approve the County’s capital budget along with the operating budget at the end of May. The operating budget will be transmitted to the Council in March.

