Sayles, Co-Sponsors Introduce $1 Million Emergency Funding to Protect Seniors and Caregivers

MARYLAND, January 15 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 15, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember At-Large Laurie-Anne Sayles





ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 15, 2026 - Montgomery County Councilmember At-Large Laurie-Anne Sayles, joined by co-sponsors President Natali Fani-González, Councilmembers Will Jawando, Sidney Katz, and Kristin Mink, on Tuesday officially introduced a $1 million Special Appropriation Resolution to stabilize critical health and human services programs amid federal funding cuts.

The one-time appropriation targets senior nutrition, homecare services, and respite care programs that serve the County’s most vulnerable residents. The resolution is designed to provide immediate relief while maintaining long-term fiscal responsibility.

“Federal funding cuts have not reduced need. They have shifted the burden onto seniors, caregivers, and local communities,” said Sayles, Chair of the Council’s Health and Human Services Committee. “This appropriation protects the basic supports that keep seniors safe and independent and allows us to act now. Aging in place with dignity is not a promise we delay. It is a promise we keep.”

The introduction follows a press conference convened by Sayles with County Executive Marc Elrich, Department of Health and Human Services Director Dr. James Bridgers, DHHS Aging and Disability Services Chief Dr. Patrice McGhee, and Montgomery County Commission on Aging Chair Linda Bergofsky. Speakers underscored rising demand for services, growing waitlists, and the urgent need for local action in response to federal funding cuts.

The timely event was covered by Montgomery Community Media, the Baltimore Banner, Bethesda Today, WTOP, and WUSA9. Official photos from the press conference are available here.

The appropriation focuses on three priority areas: senior nutrition access to congregate meals, reducing homecare waitlists, and expanding respite care for unpaid family caregivers. The proposal is structured as a one-time investment using a small portion of stronger-than-expected reserves, ensuring immediate impact without compromising the County’s long-term fiscal health.

Call for Supporters

Residents are encouraged to show their support for this vital appropriation by signing up to testify at the upcoming public hearing on January 27 via this link. Community voices are essential to this process. Sharing personal experiences and emphasizing the importance of these services helps ensure that seniors, caregivers, and vulnerable residents are not left behind.

Next Steps

The Special Appropriation Resolution was introduced during the January 13 County Council Session. It will be reviewed in a scheduled public hearing during the Council session on Tuesday, January 27.

# # #