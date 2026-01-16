Strickland Family Dentistry Welcomes Matthew Strickland, DDS, to Sarasota Practice

Welcoming a New Doctor to Our Team - Meet Dr. Matthew Strickland

The son of founder Dr. George Strickland joins the Sarasota practice, bringing advanced training and a patient-centered approach to dental care.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strickland Family Dentistry is pleased to announce that Matthew Strickland, DDS, has officially joined the practice, marking an exciting new chapter for the Sarasota dental office and the patients it serves.

Dr. Strickland is the son of Dr. George Strickland, founder of Strickland Family Dentistry, and represents the next generation of a family committed to thoughtful, patient-first dental care. He officially joined the practice on January 21, 2026, and is now seeing patients at the Sarasota location.

Dr. Strickland earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the SUNY Buffalo School of Dental Medicine and completed a General Practice Residency at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. His advanced training provided extensive experience in comprehensive general dentistry, complex procedures, and caring for diverse patient populations.

Known for his calm demeanor and attentive approach, Dr. Strickland places a strong emphasis on patient comfort and communication. His clinical interests include sedation dentistry, whole-patient care, and helping patients who experience dental anxiety feel more at ease during treatment.

“I want patients to feel comfortable, informed, and confident in their care,” said Dr. Strickland. “Dentistry is not just about treating teeth — it’s about understanding each patient’s individual needs.”

Founded in 2018, Strickland Family Dentistry has built a strong reputation in Sarasota for personalized dental care, modern techniques, and a welcoming environment for patients of all ages. The addition of Dr. Matthew Strickland allows the practice to continue growing while maintaining the close, relationship-driven approach patients value.

“This is a meaningful moment for our family and our practice,” said Dr. George Strickland. “Matthew shares our commitment to patient-centered care, and we’re excited for our community to get to know him.”

For more information about Strickland Family Dentistry or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.stricklanddentalsarasota.com or contact the office directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.