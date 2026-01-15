Zoning measure to guide data center development announced by Council President Natali Fani-González, Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe, and Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles

MARYLAND, January 15 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 15, 2026

From the Offices of Council President Fani-González, Council Vice President Balcombe, and Councilmember Sayles





ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 15, 2026—Council President Natali Fani-González, Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe, and Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles today announced a zoning text amendment (ZTA 26-01) to establish commonsense and science-based siting standards for future data centers in Montgomery County. The councilmembers will introduce the ZTA formally on Tuesday, January 20.

“Montgomery County embraces technology and innovation, and we know that much of the growth of our critical industries relies on increased connectivity and computing power”, said Council President Natali Fani-González. “As a County, we must have responsible rules for data center development that reflect community input without stifling economic growth,” Council President Fani-González, continued. “ZTA 26-01 is a first step in guiding the development of this critical infrastructure, avoiding pitfalls and learning lessons from our neighbors in the region.”

Data centers run many of the technologies we already rely on, such as mobile broadband, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence, and will be essential for future advancements that Montgomery County businesses are already incorporating into their strategic planning. However, in other communities, data centers have often caused challenges related to noise, visual impacts, and environmental concerns. ZTA 26-01 strikes a balance: enabling economic growth and technological progress while safeguarding neighborhoods and natural resources.

“Introducing this Data Center ZTA is an important first step in the legislative process, as it provides a solid starting point for a community conversation,” said Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe. “The next critical step is to hear from our residents. I look forward to listening to the concerns and ideas from stakeholders. I appreciate the collaboration with the County Executive’s office and all the research that was done to get us to this point. Looking at the best practices and lessons learned from our surrounding jurisdictions has allowed us to move forward with legislation on data centers that will meet the County’s needs as well as ensure the safety of our residents and our environment.”

“This ZTA establishes smart, fact-based guardrails for the location and operation of data centers, balancing community priorities with the significant fiscal benefits these facilities can generate to fund essential public services,” said Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles. “By grounding our approach in credible research, fiscal analysis, and community input, we can support responsible economic growth, protect neighborhood quality of life, and ensure this infrastructure delivers lasting benefits for our residents now and into the future.”

Specifically, the ZTA creates and defines a data center as a conditional use only allowed in industrial zones. Currently, any proposed data center is considered a communications facility, which is allowed by conditional use in all zones. The following siting standards would be required for data centers under ZTA 26-01:

On top of existing setbacks, a 500-foot setback on sites that abut residentially zoned property;

Measures to mitigate visual impact and impacts wildlife including vegetative screening and lighting requirements;

Proof of ongoing operations to minimize noise in conformance with the County’s Noise Ordinance;

Use of low-emission diesel backup generators, in compliance with Tier 4 EPA standards;

Protections for wetlands, streams, rivers, environmentally sensitive areas, parks, and recreational facilities; and

Considerations to minimize the negative impacts that disproportionately affect burdened and underserved populations.

This ZTA is intended to be part of a broader, comprehensive legislative framework at both the state and local level; one that ensures a balance between economic development and responsible stewardship of our region’s natural and community resources.

# # #