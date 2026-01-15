One lane closed on Puʻunēnē Avenue for affordable housing site work

Main, News Posted on Jan 15, 2026 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying the public that one southbound lane on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) across from McDonald’s will be closed next week for utility work, for the Hale Pilina affordable housing complex.

The right southbound lane on Puʻunēnē Avenue along with the adjacent sidewalk will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 20 to Friday, Jan. 23, fronting the complex next to the Kahului Post Office. Work may also be extended from Monday, Jan. 26 to Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Crews will be installing an electrical vault in the north corner of the property next to the post office. One southbound lane will remain open for through traffic. The northbound lanes will not be impacted. Pedestrians may use the sidewalk across the street that runs along the northbound lanes on Puʻunēnē Avenue.

Please obey all traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

