Comedy Oakland Launches Sunday Night Comedy Series at Quinn’s Lighthouse Starting February 1

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedy Oakland, the Bay Area’s longest-running independent comedy show, is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new Sunday night comedy series at the iconic Quinn’s Lighthouse, beginning Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Known for transforming unique local venues into vibrant comedy destinations, Comedy Oakland’s new Sunday shows continue its mission of bringing high-quality, accessible stand-up comedy to neighborhoods across the Bay Area. The Sunday series adds another night of laughter to Quinn’s Lighthouse, a beloved waterfront landmark located at the historic Embarcadero Cove Marina.

The weekly Sunday shows will feature a rotating lineup of professional comedians from the Bay Area and beyond, performers seen on major clubs, festivals, and streaming platforms, delivering Comedy Oakland’s signature mix of smart, diverse, and crowd-pleasing stand-up.

“Comedy Oakland has always been about meeting audiences where they are,” said Samson Koletkar, founder and producer of Comedy Oakland. “Quinn’s Lighthouse is already a special place for Oakland, and adding Sunday shows creates a perfect way to wrap up the weekend, great food, great drinks, and great laughs by the water.”

Quinn’s Lighthouse has been a cornerstone of Oakland’s waterfront for decades, offering panoramic marina views, a relaxed atmosphere, and a strong connection to the local community. The Sunday comedy series builds on the successful partnership between Comedy Oakland and Quinn’s Lighthouse, further establishing the venue as a go-to destination for live entertainment.

Comedy Oakland has steadily expanded its footprint over the years, launching and sustaining weekly shows across multiple Oakland neighborhoods while supporting both established and emerging comedians. The addition of Sunday nights reflects growing audience demand and Comedy Oakland’s continued investment in live, in-person comedy experiences.

Show Details:

What: Comedy Oakland – Sunday Night Stand-Up Comedy

When: Every Sunday, starting February 1, 2026

Where: Quinn’s Lighthouse, 1951 Embarcadero, Oakland

Tickets & Info: www.ComedyOakland.com

Tickets are expected to sell quickly, and early arrival is encouraged to enjoy food, drinks, and waterfront views before the show.

About Comedy Oakland

Founded in 2009, Comedy Oakland is one of the Bay Area’s most active independent comedy producers, presenting hundreds of shows each year across multiple venues. With a focus on community, diversity, and consistently strong lineups, Comedy Oakland has become a trusted name for live stand-up comedy in the region.

For press inquiries, interviews, or media assets, please contact info@comedyoakland.com

Contact: Samson Koletkar

Founder & Producer, Comedy Oakland

info@comedyoakland.com

www.ComedyOakland.com

