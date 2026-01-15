Governor Stein Provides NC Strong Update: Promoting Safe & Healthy Families Across North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, January 15 - Today Governor Josh Stein held his latest NC Strong Update to reaffirm his commitment to a healthier North Carolina, including announcing new funding for rural health care and summer meals for kids and calling on the General Assembly to pass a comprehensive state budget that fully funds Medicaid as federal Affordable Care Act tax credits expire. Governor Stein also gave an update on his successful work to keep people safe from malicious drones.

“Between the General Assembly’s stalemate and Congress’ decision to not extend ACA tax credits, too many North Carolinians risk seeing their health insurance bills skyrocket,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We do not have to go down this road. I call on the General Assembly to pass a budget that puts people first, and I invite them back to the table to solve the problems North Carolinians are facing. I am as committed as ever to standing up for North Carolina families.”

Expanding Rural Health Care Through the Rural Health Transformation Program

Governor Stein highlighted the recent announcement that North Carolina will receive $213 million to improve health care access for rural residents. North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) applied for these funds from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)’s Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP).

“RHTP funding will help improve health care access for the more than 3 million North Carolinians living in rural communities,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Our investments in preventive care, the rural health care workforce, and technology will strengthen rural health care for patients. I thank NCDHHS for its leadership and the collaboration of many partners in securing this investment to help people access high-quality health care no matter where they call home.”

“The Rural Health Transformation Program will improve health care for millions of rural North Carolinians, support more than 400 rural health care facilities and bring a boost to rural providers who work tirelessly caring for the communities they serve,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. “I am eager to work with federal, state and local partners to expand access to affordable, high-quality health care in rural North Carolina.”

RHTP funding will be invested in strengthening the rural health care workforce, enhancing health care technology and digital solutions, increasing access to mental health services, and launching locally governed hubs to connect medical, mental health, and social support programs. North Carolina will also create a Rural Health Innovation Fund to help rural providers access new technologies that modernize their practices.

Investing in Kids with SUN Bucks

Through a public-private partnership, SUN Bucks is returning to North Carolina for another summer. The State of North Carolina is working with several partners, including the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation, Coca-Cola Consolidated, and the Duke Endowment, among others to assist eligible families in putting food on the table for their children this summer.

“Hunger doesn’t take a vacation when schools let out for the summer,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Summer is one of the hardest times for families who lose access to school meals; the SUN Bucks program helps fill that gap. I thank our private partners for stepping up in the short-term since the state has not enacted a budget, and I urge the General Assembly to include SUN Bucks in the budget going forward.”

“Healthy food is critical to overall health and wellbeing,” said NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for Opportunity and Well-Being Michael Leighs. “SUN Bucks helps bridge the gap during the summer, when children are not in school, to help families access nutritious food they need to thrive.”

“When one in five children in North Carolina faces food insecurity, the SUN Bucks program makes all the difference by helping kids access the nutritious meals they need to grow, learn, and live healthier lives,” said Colleen Briggs, president of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation. “The Blue Cross NC Foundation is proud to stand alongside partners to improve health through food and strengthen families and communities across our state.”

Organizations making philanthropic contributions to support the State of North Carolina in offering SUN Bucks include:

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation

Coca-Cola Consolidated

The Duke Endowment

Dogwood Health Trust

Bryson Foundation

AJ Fletcher Foundation

Brighthouse Financial

In 2024, in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, NCDHHS implemented the USDA’s SUN Bucks program for the first time. Through SUN Bucks, families receive a one-time payment of $120 per eligible child to help them buy groceries over the summer. The SUN Bucks program brought nearly $130 million to North Carolina in federal funds each year for families to pay for groceries, helping feed over 1 million school-age children in North Carolina during the summer.

Keeping Communities Safe from Malicious Drones

Governor Stein is hard at work keeping people safe from unmanned drones. In September Governor Stein and Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry with the bi-partisan Council of Governors lead a group of 30 governors from both parties in urging Congressional leadership to enact legislation to enhance states’ capacity to detect and mitigate drone threats.

“Drones can be useful and even save lives, but the risks are also real,” said Governor Josh Stein. “When malicious actors use unmanned drones, they can create serious threats to our people. I am grateful that Congress passed the Safer Skies Act, which was possible thanks to our bipartisan efforts. Now, federal, state, and local law enforcement must continue working together to protect people from unauthorized uses of drones.”

“Drones can pose a threat to every North Carolina, and this includes the state’s correctional officers and incarcerated individuals,” said Secretary of Public Safety Jeff Smythe. “Through the Safer Skies Act, our state’s law enforcement officers will receive the necessary training, resources, and support to protect themselves and those in prison from the potentially dangerous materials unmanned drones carry.”﻿

In December, Congress amended the FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with an inclusion of the Safer Skies Act, authorizing law enforcement and correctional officers, with oversight by federal agencies, to keep communities safe from drone threats. This swift bipartisan achievement underscored the Governor’s commitment to keeping North Carolinians safe. As the Safer Skies Act rules and training are developed, Governor Stein is advocating for state and local law enforcement to be including in the rulemaking process and for North Carolina agencies to receive the required training as quickly as possible.

In his role as the co-chair of the Council of Governors, Governor Stein has also recommended establishing a National C-UAS Coordination Office, allocating $500 million in federal funding and support for counter-UAS (C-UAS) technology, training, and personnel, and leveraging the expertise and resources of public-private partnerships to develop effective C-UAS strategies.

Last February, Governor Stein and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin were appointed by President Trump to serve as Co-Chairs of the Council of Governors. The bipartisan council was formed to work closely with the federal government with issues concerning national security, disaster response, and military coordination.