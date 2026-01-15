Desi Comedy Fest Kicks Off 2026 with a Series of Laughter-Packed Shows Across the Bay Area

Desi Comedy Fest 2026 Poster Desi Comedy Fest Crowd Shot Desi Comedy Fest Logo

Featuring an all-star lineup of South Asian comedians, celebrating culture, identity, and big laughs in San Francisco and Sunnyvale

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Desi Comedy Fest, America’s largest South Asian comedy festival, returns this winter with a trio of unforgettable live shows across Northern California, spotlighting some of the funniest voices in the Desi comedy scene. With appearances in San Francisco and Sunnyvale, the festival promises nights of sharp wit, cultural insight, and non-stop laughter.

Show Dates & Locations

1. Wednesday, January 28 • 7:30 PM — Punch Line Comedy Club, San Francisco

In collaboration with SF SketchFest, a world-class comedy festival that brings top stand-up, sketch, and improv talent to San Francisco every January, this one night Desi Comedy Fest exclusive event will be held at Punch Line Comedy Club, the city’s iconic stand-up comedy club.

2. Friday, January 30 • 7:00 PM — Sunnyvale Theater, Sunnyvale

3. Friday, January 30 • 9:15 PM — Sunnyvale Theater, Sunnyvale

We’re thrilled to return to one of our favorite spots: the Sunnyvale Theater. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, this iconic venue is a true cornerstone of Desi culture. Its intimate, high-energy atmosphere offers the perfect setting to experience comedy exactly as it should be: up-close, personal, and unforgettable.

Across these shows, audiences will experience a dynamic range of comedic styles — from global perspectives and storytelling to sharp observational jokes about culture, tech, identity, and daily life.

Featured Performers & Quotes

Abhay Nadkarni — Co-founder of Desi Comedy Fest and internationally recognized comic: “Comedy connects us — not just with laughs, but with shared experience. These shows are about bringing our stories to life and making everyone feel at home.”

Dhaya Lakshminarayanan — Bay Area favorite and award-winning storyteller (Jan 28 only): “Comedy lets us look at ourselves in the mirror — and laugh at what we see. I’m thrilled to bring that joy to these Bay Area stages.”

Hunaid Shakoor — Bay Area native with an international comedic voice (Jan 30 shows): “Stand-up has taken me around the world — and every audience brings its own flavor. I can’t wait to share laughs with the home crowd.”

JT Singh — New York–based comic with a sharp club sensibility: “Every crowd is a fresh adventure — this lineup is one of the funniest I’ve been part of, and the Bay Area deserves all the laughs.”

Karthik Raj — New York–based comic and social comedy standout: “Comedy is all about connection, and this festival brings together voices you won’t hear anywhere else — it’s a joy to share this stage.”

Priya Puram — High-energy SF local known for culture-driven humor (Jan 28 only): “I love mining everyday life for laughs — and there’s no better place to do that than with this incredible crowd and cast.”

Renuka Kulkarni — Comic with a quirky, unexpected twist (Jan 30 7 PM only): “Comedy is magic — and I’m ready to cast some laughs into the audience. This lineup is pure joy.”

Priya Shekar — Witty Kiwi comedian in tech (Jan 30 9:15 PM only): “Whether I’m talking tech life or awkward moments, I’m just here to make you laugh — and these shows are THE place for that.”

Samson Koletkar — Co-founder of Desi Comedy Fest and world's only Indian Jewish comic: “This year’s shows are about celebrating our stories with heart and humor — and giving folks three unforgettable nights of comedy they won’t stop talking about.”

What to Expect

Audiences can expect diverse comedic voices exploring themes of global culture, identity, family, and everyday absurdities — all wrapped in high-energy stand-up that celebrates the South Asian experience while inviting everyone in on the laugh.

Desi Comedy Fest continues to build on its legacy of amplifying Desi voices and bringing comedy fans together through shared laughter. Tickets are on sale now, and seats are expected to sell fast.

Tickets & Info: www.desicomedyfest.com

— includes show details, performer bios, and links to secure seats for all three January events.

