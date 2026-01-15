UPPR & SCOUT Announce Partnership to Expand Trauma Recovery Solutions Across Federal, State & Local Communities

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UPPR Inc., a federally focused healthcare and technology integrator, today announced a strategic partnership with SCOUT – Support, Collaboration, Observation, Understanding & Transformation - an innovative, technology-enabled trauma recovery and support platform serving Veterans, first responders, law enforcement personnel, and other high-risk populations and their families. As managing partner, UPPR will support SCOUT through pilot planning, program customization, implementation support, stakeholder engagement, and long-term market expansion across government and public-sector environments.SCOUT delivers a localized, customizable, and clinically informed trauma recovery ecosystem that integrates peer support, professional services, and community-based resources. The platform is designed to improve immediate access to care, long-term recovery outcomes, and reintegration for trauma-exposed populations.“This partnership marks an exciting chapter for UPPR and reinforces our commitment to advancing trauma-informed care at scale,” said John Quinn, CEO of UPPR. “By combining UPPR’s federal healthcare expertise with SCOUT’s innovative technology, we see a strong and promising future supporting Veterans, service members, and first responders. We are especially encouraged by the opportunity to introduce this solution to local, state and federal agencies and work toward meaningful, long-term impact.”“We are deeply appreciative of the hard work and collaboration that made this partnership possible,” said Raymond Cardinale, CEO of SCOUT. “UPPR has been instrumental in helping SCOUT expand its reach and gain meaningful introductions and access. Together, we are well positioned to deliver scalable, community-driven trauma recovery solutions to those who have served and sacrificed.”Retired Army Brigadier General Henry Huntley, a key advisor to SCOUT commented, “Such partnerships are extremely important across the entire breadth of the National landscape. Not only does this create avenues for veterans, first responders and their families to receive the world class care, but by extension, American Citizenry in every corner of the nation. Creating such viability ensures Nation security, defense and well-being for our great country.”About UPPR Inc.Upper Street Marketing, Inc. is more than a holding company—we are a catalyst for innovation and excellence. By acquiring and empowering businesses in medical technology, security, and premium spirits, we create a portfolio of distinctive brands that lead their industries. Our commitment is simple: identify proven strengths, unlock potential, and deliver sustainable growth. At Upper Street Marketing, we invest in what matters—innovation, integrity, and impact.About SCOUTSCOUT is an AI-enabled trauma recovery platform that combines learning science, biometric monitoring, cognitive behavioral techniques, and community-driven intervention to deliver scalable, personalized support for trauma-exposed populations.For Investor Relations Contact:For Media Inquiries:John D. Quinn, Chairman & CEOEmail: john.quinn@upprinc.comPhone: 310-623-7551For Investor Relations Contact:Upper Street Marketing Inc:Email: investorrelations@upprinc.comCautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsStatements in this newsletter may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, and similar expressions, as they relate to UPPR or its management, identify forward-looking statements.These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the UPPR’s business, based, in part, on assumptions made by management.These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors.Such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) UPPR’s ability to execute its business plans, (ii) product demand, market, and customer acceptance of UPPR’s products, (iii) UPPR’s ability to obtain financing to expand its operations, (iv) UPPR’s ability to attract qualified sales representatives for its products, (v) competition, pricing and development difficulties, (vi) UPPR’s ability to conduct its business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to its products, (vii) UPPR’s ability to conduct operations if it faces product recalls, and (viii) general industry and market conditions and growth rates and general economic conditions. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this newsletter, and UPPR does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this newsletter.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.