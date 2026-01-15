Job Announcement: Case Administrator I U.S. District Court of North Dakota

Position: Location: Bismarck, North Dakota

Case Administrator I

Closing Date: January 30, 2026

Starting Salary Range: $44,701 - $72,654 (CL 24/1 - CL 24/61)

Pay set commensurate with experience and salary history. Non-competitive promotion potential to Case Administrator II (Grade CL 25) and Case Administrator III (Grade CL 26).

Estimated Starting Date: February 23, 2026

POSITION SUMMARY: The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota is seeking qualified applicants for one (1) full-time Case Administrator I position. The position is located in the office of the Clerk of Court in Bismarck, ND. A Case Administrator I receives legal documents into the Clerk’s Office; checks them for errors and omissions; routes them to the appropriate destinations; and maintains the official records in civil and criminal actions. The position performs docketing functions in the court’s electronic databases utilizing the specialized software of the Case Management/Electronic Case Filing (CM/ECF) System. This position includes promotion potential to a Case Administrator II and III based upon merit and performance. The Case Administrator I position reports to the Chief Deputy Clerk.

REPRESENTATIVE DUTIES: The job’s primary focus is to monitor the quality and completeness of official case records and other documents, ensuring compliance with requirements, regulations, and policies. Receives and examines all documents and motions filed in an action, accepting those that conform to the court rules. Issues civil and criminal process such as summonses, warrants, and subpoenas. Prepares searches of court cases, copy work, and certification. Furnishes information at the counter, by telephone, by letter, or by electronic means to members of the public and Bar regarding the status of actions pending before the Court. Performs telephone reception and call routing. Issues civil and criminal docket numbers to new actions filed with the Court, creates and maintains the electronic docket using CM/ECF, and makes entries of proceedings in cases. Performs quality control of the electronic docket. Issues cash receipts and prepares deposits. Processes appeals. Travels to other court offices in the district as required. Performs other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS: Applicants must have a two-year college degree. A bachelor’s degree from an accredited four-year college or university is preferred. Experience in a court or legal field may be substituted for the educational requirement. The applicant must have the ability to follow detailed instructions and must have skill and accuracy in data entry. The applicant must have the ability to effectively communicate with judges, counsel, other court employees, and the public. The applicant must be able to work effectively as part of a team, provide voluntary assistance to co-workers, and demonstrate a willingness to complete a wide variety of tasks as needed. Excellent oral and written communication skills are required. Proficiency in using word processing, email, and PDF processing applications is required. Ability to become proficient in using CM/ECF electronic filing system is required.

SALARY AND BENEFITS: The actual pay level will be established on the basis of the successful applicant’s qualifications and experience. The position does not carry the tenure rights of positions in the competitive Civil Service. Other federal government benefits (e.g., annual leave, sick leave, holidays, life and health insurance, and retirement benefits) are applicable. The position is subject to mandatory Electronic Funds Transfer (direct deposit) of net pay. The successful applicant must submit to a criminal background check.

MISCELLANEOUS: The United States District Court is an Equal Opportunity Employer and has adopted an Employment Dispute Resolution Plan. Additional EEO information is available from the Office of the Clerk of Court.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE: Submit the following to NDD_Jobs@ndd.uscourts.gov. All documents should be in .pdf format.

cover letter specifying how you satisfy the qualifications listed above and why youare interested in working for the federal courts; resume; three (3) professional references; and AO-78 Application for Judicial Branch Federal Employment:

https://www.uscourts.gov/forms-rules/forms/application-judicial-branch-federal-employment

All applications will be maintained in strict confidence with only the hiring authority having knowledge of the applicant’s identity.