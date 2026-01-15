Commissioner Miller Urges Heightened Vigilance Along Texas Border as Eight Additional New World Screwworm Cases Reported in Mexico

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) today alerted Texas livestock producers following confirmation from Mexico’s National Service of Agro-Alimentary Public Health, Safety, and Quality (SENASICA) of eight new cases of New World screwworm (NWS) in the state of Tamaulipas, which borders Texas. These new detections raise the total number of confirmed cases in Tamaulipas since December 30, 2025, to eleven.

“It’s just plain cowboy logic—when you’re seeing this many cases, this fast, it tells you there may be established screwworm fly populations in Tamaulipas,” Commissioner Miller said. “We’re grateful sterile fly deployment has begun, but make no mistake: Texas producers need to stay on high alert along our border.”

The Texas Department of Agriculture has not received confirmation that the affected animals reported by SENASICA have a history of movement outside Tamaulipas, raising concerns that the pest may now be spreading naturally rather than being introduced through animal movement. TDA continues to work closely with USDA and animal health partners and urges Texas producers, especially those along the border, to take preventive action now.

“Producers should be checking livestock every day and treating any wound as a potential entry point,” Commissioner Miller said. “Pay close attention to navels on young animals, isolate anything suspicious, and report concerns without delay. Early detection and aggressive surveillance are how we protect Texas livestock.”

Expanded TDA Surveillance and Trapping Efforts

TDA has activated a comprehensive NWS trapping plan to bolster early detection across high-risk areas along the Texas–Mexico border. The effort includes strategic trap placement at:

Ports of entry

Livestock export facilities

Other locations where pest introduction or livestock movement risk is highest

TDA inspectors monitor traps regularly, with samples rapidly assessed in partnership with federal agencies to ensure fast identification and response.

“TDA is on the ground every day with its own surveillance traps, working in lockstep with USDA and our state partners to keep a sharp eye on the border,” Commissioner Miller said. “If it gets here, we will know. Now, Texas producers must stay informed and vigilant. With preparation and rapid action, we will stop the screwworm. Texas agriculture will win this fight.”

For more information on New World screwworm and how to report suspected cases, visit www.screwworm.gov.