Jordanian Man Admits Selling Unauthorized Access to Computer Networks of 50 Companies

A Jordanian man who was residing in the Republic of Georgia admitted his role as an “access broker” who sold unauthorized access to computer networks of at least 50 victim companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.