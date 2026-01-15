Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,667 in the last 365 days.

Former Steuben County Sheriff’s deputy going to prison on child pornography charges

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Stuart J. McHenry, 35, of Hornellsville, NY, who was convicted of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, was sentenced to serve 108 months in prison and 10 years supervised release by U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Former Steuben County Sheriff’s deputy going to prison on child pornography charges

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.