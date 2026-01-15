Former Steuben County Sheriff’s deputy going to prison on child pornography charges

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Stuart J. McHenry, 35, of Hornellsville, NY, who was convicted of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, was sentenced to serve 108 months in prison and 10 years supervised release by U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa.

