Lackawanna father going to prison for 17 years for his role in kidnapping conspiracy attempting to force his daughter to marry in Yemen

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Khaled Abughanem, 53, of Lackawanna, NY, who was convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to kidnap a person in a foreign country, kidnapping conspiracy, and threatening to retaliate against a victim, was sentenced to serve 204 months in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr.

