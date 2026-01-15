Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,885 in the last 365 days.

Lackawanna father going to prison for 17 years for his role in kidnapping conspiracy attempting to force his daughter to marry in Yemen

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Khaled Abughanem, 53, of Lackawanna, NY, who was convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to kidnap a person in a foreign country, kidnapping conspiracy, and threatening to retaliate against a victim, was sentenced to serve 204 months in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lackawanna father going to prison for 17 years for his role in kidnapping conspiracy attempting to force his daughter to marry in Yemen

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.