U.S. Files Forfeiture Action Against Two Anti-Submarine Warfare Crew Trainers En Route to the Chinese Military

The Justice Department has filed a forfeiture complaint against two mission crew trainers that were interdicted in transit from the Test Flying Academy of South Africa to the People’s Republic of China’s People’s Liberation Army, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

