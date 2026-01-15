Two Individuals Plead Guilty to $68 Million Fraud Scheme at Brooklyn-Based Adult Day Cares and Home Health Care Company

BROOKLYN, NY – Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Elaine Antao and Manal Wasef pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud Medicaid by paying health care kickbacks for services that were not provided at two Brooklyn social adult day cares and a home health care company. Today’s proceeding was held before United States District Judge Natasha C. Merle. When sentenced, the defendants each face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

