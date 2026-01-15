Eighth Member of the Brooklyn-Based Hyena Crips Gang Pleads Guilty to Racketeering Crimes, Including Murder

Richler Morette, also known as “Breezy,” a member of the Brooklyn-based Hyena Crips gang, pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Brooklyn to racketeering in connection with the murder of a man mistaken to be a rival gang member and conspiracy to murder rival gang members. The proceeding was held before United States District Judge Ann M. Donnelly. When sentenced, Morette faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. Morette is the eighth member of the Hyena Crips to plead guilty to a superseding indictment charging members and associates of the violent street gang with racketeering activity over a decade, including the murders of Samuel Joseph, Leandre Mallinckrodt, and Roodson Polynice. When sentenced, Morette faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

