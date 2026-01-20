ECCO Medical Expands Minimally Invasive Endovascular Care Across Greater Denver and Southern Colorado

Interventional Radiologist Raj P. Shah, M.D Offices

Interventional radiologist Raj P. Shah, M.D., joins ECCO Medical to increase patient access at Lone Tree and Colorado Springs/Pueblo locations

Dr. Shah’s depth of training and clinical experience directly strengthens our ability to meet growing patient demand.” — Dr. Aaron Kovaleski, M.D.

LONE TREE, PUEBLO, CO, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECCO Medical, a leading interventional radiology and outpatient specialty practice, is pleased to announce that Raj P. Shah, M.D., a fellowship-trained, board-certified interventional and diagnostic radiologist, has joined the ECCO Medical physician team. His addition expands ECCO Medical’s ability to serve patients across its Lone Tree (Greater Denver) and Colorado Springs/Pueblo locations while increasing access to advanced, minimally invasive treatment options.Dr. Shah completed his Interventional Radiology fellowship at the Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute and is board-certified by the American Board of Radiology in both Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology. He brings extensive experience in image-guided, minimally invasive procedures, including vascular interventions, embolization therapies, and interventional oncology, with a strong focus on patient safety, clinical outcomes, and individualized care.Strengthening Interventional Radiology Services in ColoradoWith Dr. Shah joining the practice, ECCO Medical is expanding its clinical capacity and broadening the scope of interventional radiology services available at both locations. His experience supports:• Increased availability for consultations and procedures, helping reduce patient wait times• Expanded access to advanced embolization and vascular treatments• Consistent, high-quality interventional care across Lone Tree and the Colorado Springs/Pueblo region• Collaborative care coordination with referring physicians throughout Colorado“Dr. Shah’s depth of training and clinical experience directly strengthens our ability to meet growing patient demand,” said Aaron Kovaleski, founder of ECCO Medical. “His presence allows us to provide more timely, comprehensive care while maintaining the high standards our patients and referring partners expect.”Improved Access to Minimally Invasive Care for Colorado PatientsFor patients throughout Greater Denver and Southern Colorado, Dr. Shah’s arrival means improved access to minimally invasive alternatives to surgery, which often result in less pain, shorter recovery times, and faster returns to daily activities. His patient-centered approach emphasizes education, transparency, and shared decision-making, helping patients feel informed and confident about their treatment options.By expanding physician coverage across both locations, ECCO Medical continues its commitment to delivering advanced endovascular and interventional radiology treatments closer to home, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for specialized care.For referring providers, it reinforces ECCO Medical’s role as a trusted regional partner capable of managing complex cases efficiently and collaboratively.“I’m honored to join ECCO Medical and support its mission to provide high-quality, minimally invasive care across Colorado,” said Dr. Shah. “Expanding access while maintaining excellence is essential to serving patients and their families.”About ECCO MedicalECCO Medical is a leading interventional radiology and outpatient-based specialty practice serving patients across Greater Denver and Southern Colorado. With locations in Lone Tree and the Colorado Springs/Pueblo region, ECCO Medical specializes in advanced, minimally invasive procedures that provide effective alternatives to traditional surgery.

