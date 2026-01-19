Maia Farms Closes Oversubscribed Seed Round as Global Demand Grows for Mushroom Ingredients

Gavin Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Maia Farms Maia Farms Logo Maia Farms Mushroom Ingredient Portfolio

New capital accelerates commercial production, product expansion, and partnerships with food manufacturers worldwide.

We’re grateful for our partners’ support. This funding accelerates Maia’s growth as we put food first, scale sustainably, and help customers lead the next wave of food innovation.” — Gavin Schneider, Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maia Farms Inc., a Vancouver-based food technology company developing mushroom and mycelium-based ingredients , today announced the successful closure of an oversubscribed $3.75 million Seed equity financing. The round brings the company’s total funding secured in 2025 to more than $6.5 million, inclusive of equity and non-dilutive funding. The company was founded in 2021 by Gavin Schneider, Ashton Ostrander, and Dr. Sean Lacoursiere.The Seed round was led by Active Impact Investments , with follow-on investments from Nya Planet, Ag-West Bio, PIC Investment Group, and Deep Checks. In addition to the Canadian led equity financing round, Maia Farms has earlier announced strategic and non-dilutive support from Genome BC, Natural Products Canada, Protein Industries Canada, and the National Research Council of Canada.The funding will support Maia Farms’ next phase of growth as the company scales commercial production, expands its portfolio of commercially available mushroom and mycelium-based ingredients, and deepens partnerships with food manufacturers and ingredient distributors. In 2026, Maia Farms plans to advance fermentation and extrusion processing capacity, strengthen its proprietary Fungal Intelligence platform, and grow its commercial and operational teams to support long-term supply agreements. In 2025 the company announced an impact partnership with The Greater Vancouver Food Bank as part of its Nourish Life Mission.As part of the financing, Maia Farms also announced the expansion of its Board of Directors. Mike Winterfield of Active Impact will join the Board, as well as Yuan Shi of Nya Planet, bringing additional expertise in commercial strategy and climate-smart food systems.“I’m grateful for the support of our new financial partners. Maia has had an amazing growth trajectory, and we are making a real impact by putting food first. With this funding, we are focussed on building Canada’s next great food technology company. Our growth is the result of deep intention and the perseverance of what a small, committed group of people can do together. Mushrooms solve problems in food manufacturing in an economical and sustainable. We are determined to support our customers to lead in this next wave of food innovation.”— Gavin Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Maia Farms“We’re excited to support Gavin and the Maia Farms team as they scale what is already working. Maia has demonstrated making food ingredients with a fermentation and extrusion based process that can outperform conventional options on cost, nutrition and taste. We see significant potential for the company to shape the future of global production and consumption.”— Mike Winterfield, Managing Partner, Active Impact Investment“Maia Farms represents the kind of systems-level innovation we seek as investors—technology with the potential to meaningfully improve food resilience, food security, and sustainability at scale. This team has demonstrated consistent progress in translating innovation into real-world applications. We look forward to supporting Maia Farms as they advance commercialization and expand their impact.” — Yuan Shi, General Partner, Nya Planet“Maia Farms has proven that they can solve some of the hardest problems in creating scalable, nutrient rich, and great tasting mushroom protein through fermentation. As a Saskatchewan-based fund, Ag-West Bio is proud to invest in Maia Farms, since it is an opportunity to partner and leverage Prairie infrastructure and expertise in fermentation and food manufacturing while also helping a great Canadian innovation scale to the world.” - Mike Wolsfeld, Investment Manager, Ag-West BioAbout Maia FarmsMaia Farms Inc. is a Vancouver-based food technology company developing high-performance mushroom and mycelium-based ingredients using liquid-state fermentation and extrusion technologies combined with data-driven process optimization. The company’s mission is to Nourish Life by delivering scalable, natural, and nutrient dense solutions that empower resilient food systems.

