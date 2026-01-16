ARO and ALTAVE Sign Multi-Year Contract to Deploy AI Video Analytics Across Nine Offshore Jack-Up Rigs in Saudi Arabia

ALTAVE CEO, Bruno Avena (left), and ARO Director of Operational Excellence & Efficiency, Azzeddine Smida, sign the contract during IPTC 2026

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARO and ALTAVE today announced the signing of a multi-year contract to deploy ALTAVE’s Harpia AI-powered video analytics platform across its full owned fleet of nine offshore jack-up rigs operating in Saudi Arabia, expanding a partnership that began with a pilot program executed throughout 2025.The contract was formalized during the IPTC Summit on AI and Digital Solutions for the Energy Industry, taking place 13–14 January 2026 at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai, supported by leading industry sponsors including Aramco.During the 2025 pilot, Harpia delivered measurable improvements in safety compliance, operational governance, and risk visibility—supporting ARO’s decision to scale the solution across a significant portion of its offshore fleet.This deployment reinforces ARO’s operational focus and commitment to its WISE values (Well-being, Integrity, Safety, and Excellence), while supporting the Kingdom’s broader digital transformation agenda and Saudi Vision 2030 priorities.Azzeddine Smida, Director, Operational Excellence & Efficiency of ARO, said:“Today’s signing marks another important milestone in ARO’s AI and digitalization journey, building on the progress already made to bring smarter technologies deeper into daytoday operations. By scaling AI enabled camera monitoring across our offshore jackup rigs, reflects our commitment to disciplined execution and continuous improvement in safety and operational performance.”Bruno Avena, CEO of ALTAVE, added:“It is an honor to partner with ARO as it advances its digital transformation offshore. The pilot phase validated Harpia’s robustness in one of the world’s most demanding operational environments. We are proud to now scale this capability across nine rigs, supporting stronger safety governance and operational excellence.”Under the contract, ARO will deploy ALTAVE Harpia, which uses computer vision and advanced AI to enable continuous monitoring of critical activities. Beyond core compliance controls such as red zone access and PPE verification, Harpia supports configurable protocols that strengthen safety, efficiency, and operational governance.Operational insights are consolidated into dashboards and periodic reports to support HSE and operations teams. ALTAVE’s service model includes 24/7 technical support and ongoing system monitoring to sustain performance across the duration of the contract.About AROARO is a world-class offshore drilling contractor that owns, operates, and manages a fleet of high-specification and premium jack-up rigs. ARO is a joint venture by Saudi Aramco and Valaris.About ALTAVEALTAVE is a global technology company developing AI-powered video analytics solutions for preventing accidents and improving efficiency in critical operations. Its Harpia platform helps industrial operators strengthen safety, efficiency, and governance through AI-powered video analytics.

