Hollywood Feed Welcomes Washable Pet Mats from the Avalon Society into its Premium Product Lineup

Now Available in All 175 Locations and Online

We’re always looking for products that solve real problems for pet parents without compromising on quality or style.” — Shawn McGhee, president of Hollywood Feed

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Healthy and holistic pet food and product retailer Hollywood Feed recently announced that it will offer washable pet mats from the Avalon Society, now available in all 175 Hollywood Feed stores and online . Combining elevated design with everyday practicality, this versatile mat offers pet parents a stylish alternative to traditional pet pads without sacrificing performance.Designed to look like a modern home rug, the Avalon Society Washable Pet Mat blends seamlessly into a variety of home styles while delivering dependable floor protection. Its waterproof, leak-proof construction helps keep surfaces clean and dry, while the anti-slip backing prevents movement on smooth floors. Soft yet durable, the mat is fully machine washable and built to maintain its look and function through daily use and repeated washes.“We’re always looking for products that solve real problems for pet parents without compromising on quality or style,” says Shawn McGhee, president of Hollywood Feed. “The Avalon Society Washable Pet Mat is functional, durable, and beautiful enough to nicely accent any home.”The mat’s versatility makes it ideal for a wide range of uses, including as a potty pad, cat litter mat, crate liner, playpen mat, car or furniture protector, or for covering larger floor areas and multi-pet spaces that need extra protection. Available in multiple sizes, the mats can easily function as area rugs, under food and water bowls, be used for potty training, travel, or anywhere messes are likely to happen.Hollywood Feed offers the washable pet mat in three standout patterns and a variety of sizes, ranging in cost from $22 to $30 each:Mythical Forest (24x16, 36x24, 36x48)Ocean Tide Diamonds (24x16, 36x24, 36x48)Ruby Revival (24x16, 36x24, 36x48)“These designs were selected with our customers in mind,” says Nicolle Usher, Category Manager for Hollywood Feed. “They allow pet parents to protect their homes while still expressing their personal style. It’s a great example of how pet products and accessories can actually enhance home decor.”With 175+ locations across 19 states, Hollywood Feed provides an assortment of American-made pet foods, regionally sourced treats, and other pet products that all meet Hollywood Feed's high standards for use and consumption by its customers’ beloved pets.Hollywood Feed is both a retailer and an employer of choice. In fact, Hollywood Feed has regularly been featured by Top Workplaces and Best Places to Work; was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers for 2022 (ranking #1 in the pet care category); and was recently named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service for 2024.In addition to natural and holistic pet food and treat offerings, Hollywood Feed proudly features its own line of Hollywood Feed Select Treats and Mississippi Made items including pet beds, collars, leashes, and more. Hollywood Feed locations are open 7 days a week all year, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.About Hollywood Feed:Hollywood Feed serves pets, their owners, caretakers and communities in 175 stores across 19 states. Consistently ranking atop consumer choice awards in the markets it serves, Hollywood Feed and its family of brands have been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers for 2022 (ranking #1 in the pet care category), Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service for 2024, Best Pet Supply Stores by Dallas A-List, Best Pet Store by The Memphis Flyer, Best Self Atlanta Magazine's Best Pet Store, Best Pet Food and Supplies in the Best of Denton County Awards, and Best New Business by Cary Living Magazine in North Carolina. Hollywood Feed proudly stands by its brand promise: If your pet doesn’t love it or if you don’t love it, we will gladly replace or refund it. Learn more about Hollywood Feed at www.hollywoodfeed.com and www.facebook.com/hwfeed

