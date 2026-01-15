Submit Release
AHA podcast: A Community Blueprint for Mental Health Access

Jesse Tamplen, vice president of care coordination at John Muir Health in San Francisco, and Jamie Elmasu, director of community health improvement at John Muir Health, explain how community health assessments, data-driven planning and nonprofit partnerships are expanding access to patients who need it most. LISTEN NOW

