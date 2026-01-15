Department of the Interior Announces Record Graduation Rates for Bureau of Indian Education Students

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Interior today announced the Bureau of Indian Education reached its highest graduation rate in its history, reflecting sustained reforms and accountability measures.

Student graduation rates at Bureau of Indian Education-funded high schools increased from 51% in 2015 to 79% in 2025. These gains surpass pre-pandemic levels and continue despite national declines in student outcomes following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These historic graduation gains reflect President Trump’s commitment to accountability, workforce readiness and ensuring American Indian and Alaska Native students have access to high-quality educational opportunities,” said Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Billy Kirkland. “Under this administration, the Bureau of Indian Education strengthens instruction, uses data to drive decisions, and keeps student success at the center of every reform effort.”

The Bureau of Indian Education supports educational opportunities for more than 400,000 American Indian and Alaska Native students nationwide through a comprehensive system of direct services and funding programs spanning early childhood through post-secondary education.

“This historic achievement reflects disciplined execution, strong instructional leadership and an unwavering focus on student outcomes,” said Bureau of Indian Education Director Tony L. Dearman. “We established clear expectations, strengthened accountability and equipped schools with the tools they need to support every student through graduation and into college or the workforce.”

Measurable improvements in academic performance support graduation gains. Bureau of Indian Education students have recorded a 9% increase in math proficiency and a 10% increase in English language arts proficiency since 2016.

These outcomes result from deliberate, system-wide reforms. The Bureau of Indian Education modernized its data systems, using technology to provide schools with pacing guides, instructional resources, real-time dashboards, and reporting tools that enable consistent instruction and early identification of student needs. Professional Learning Communities drive professional improvement, allowing educators to analyze assessment results, refine instructional strategies, and implement targeted interventions with shared accountability for student progress.

The Bureau also strengthened professional development opportunities that emphasize data literacy and structured decision-making, as well as ongoing coaching and technical assistance to translate assessment results into effective classroom practice. Enhanced oversight, improved performance reporting and updated school report cards increase transparency and strengthen communication with tribes and families.

Collectively, this year-over-year growth in instructional capacity and student achievement reinforces the Trump administration’s commitment to ensuring Native students graduate prepared for college, careers and future leadership.