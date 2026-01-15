Governor Kotek Responds to Point-in-Time Data Showing Progress and Ongoing Need for Statewide Homelessness Emergency

Today, Governor Tina Kotek responded to new Point-in-Time (PIT) count data released by Portland State University’s Homelessness Research and Action Collaborative, highlighting measurable progress in reducing unsheltered homelessness while underscoring the need for continued statewide action.

The data show a 40 percent reduction in unsheltered homelessness among families with children and a 4 percent reduction in the rate of unsheltered homelessness overall since 2023. At the same time, more Oregonians are accessing shelter than ever before, with the number of people sheltered increasing by nearly 50 percent as the state’s emergency response efforts take effect.

The report also shows an overall increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness, reflecting ongoing housing shortages, economic pressures, and improved data collection. These findings reinforce the need for sustained focus and coordination across all levels of government.

“This data tells us two important things,” Governor Kotek said. “We are making progress, especially for families with children, and we need to keep doing the work. Last week, I renewed the state of emergency on homelessness to stay the course on what is working and to sharpen our focus on people at the intersection of homelessness and mental health or addiction. There is no question that more work remains.”

“The Governor’s emergency order investments allowed us to leverage local one-time dollars and flatten the rate of unsheltered homelessness in the region over the past two years,” Bend Mayor, Melanie Kebler said. “Without the focus of the governor’s office and rapid state investment, local governments alone would not have been able to make this level of impact. Continued partnership among the state, counties and cities remains essential to ending homelessness in Oregon.”

“We’re seeing important progress because we’ve invested in a statewide strategy. Through the statewide shelter system, we can continue to drive cost-effective, meaningful outcomes across Oregon,” Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson said. “In Lane County and Eugene, we’re delivering some of the most cost-effective progress in the state, and this has been possible with the Governor’s willingness to lead on difficult work.”

The PIT count is a community-wide, single-night census of people experiencing homelessness. It counts both sheltered individuals, those staying in emergency shelters or transitional housing, and unsheltered individuals, those living on streets, in vehicles or in parks, to assess the scope of homelessness, track progress, and inform funding and policy decisions. Nationwide PIT data are not yet available but are expected soon and will provide additional context for evaluating Oregon’s progress relative to other states.

The data shows that unsheltered homelessness is equal to or lower than previous counts in more than one in three counties statewide. Outside of Multnomah County, unsheltered homelessness increased by approximately 540 people across the rest of Oregon, while Multnomah County accounted for 2,968 of the 3,508 person statewide increase. Since 2023, Multnomah County has adopted new approaches to improve its ability to get an accurate count which likely contributes to the level of increase. The share of unsheltered homelessness has declined statewide since 2023, particularly among vulnerable populations. In approximately half of Oregon’s counties, unsheltered homelessness among older adults is equal to or lower than 2023 levels. Unsheltered homelessness is defined as living in a place not meant for human habitation.

Between January 2023 and September 2025, the Governor’s emergency actions have resulted in 6,286 new and maintained shelter beds, 5,539 people rehoused from unsheltered homelessness, and prevention assistance for 25,942 households. Results vary by county, but most counties within emergency declaration areas report more people in shelter and reductions in the rate of unsheltered homelessness.

The statewide response led by the Governor has also strengthened data collection and reporting, providing a clearer and more accurate picture of homelessness across Oregon and helping guide ongoing investments and policy decisions.

