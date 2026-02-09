Florida Angels Starts the New Year Showcasing Four Early-Stage Companies at Angels & Alphas Event

Florida Angels members engage with founders during the Angels & Alphas pitch event, sparking continued conversations.

Florida Angels opens the year with a private founder preview signaling early-stage investment opportunities and how angel capital is approaching 2026.

Our goal is to put founders at the center of the conversation.” — Ken Hubbard, Executive Director — Florida Angels

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Angels opened the year with a high-energy Angels & Alphas pitch event, convening an engaged group of angel investors and four early-stage companies demonstrating strong execution, capital discipline, and momentum across their respective markets.The event featured presentations from BeeCure, Mammoth Nation, Ternwheel, and Rito.ai — companies operating across health and wellness, e-commerce, SaaS, and applied artificial intelligence. Each founder walked through their business model, market opportunity, and near-term growth strategy, offering investors a clear view into how the company is scaling and where capital can drive meaningful impact.“These previews are about listening and learning. When you bring strong founders into the room early, it leads to better conversations, better understanding, and more durable outcomes over time,” said Ken Hubbard, Executive Director of Florida Angels.Investor engagement extended well beyond the presentations themselves. Following the event, all four companies progressed into continued conversations with Florida Angels members, reflecting strong interest and confidence in the quality of opportunities sourced through the network. These follow-up discussions underscore Florida Angels’ focus on bringing actionable, investment-ready companies into the room — not just ideas, but businesses moving toward their next phase of growth.The session is supported by ecosystem partners, including Capital QVentures and Cogent Bank, reflecting a shared commitment to founder development and early-stage entrepreneurship.Angels & Alphas events are a cornerstone of Florida Angels’ founder-first approach to ecosystem building. By curating high-quality deal flow and fostering early, meaningful engagement between founders and investors, Florida Angels continues to attract experienced angels seeking access to compelling opportunities and a community built around disciplined early-stage investing.About Florida AngelsFlorida Angels is a Florida-based angel investment network focused on connecting early-stage founders with experienced investors through curated founder previews and ongoing engagement. The network emphasizes quality deal flow, disciplined capital formation, and long-term founder support across Florida.This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

