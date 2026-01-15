Space Force Association Voices Strong Support for Matt Anderson’s Nomination as NASA Deputy Administrator

Colonel (Ret.) Matt Anderson, SFA Board of Directors and NASA Deputy Administrator Nominee

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) today announced its strong support for the nomination of Colonel (Ret.) Matt Anderson to serve as Deputy Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). President Donald J. Trump formally transmitted Anderson’s nomination to the United States Senate earlier this month.Anderson, currently serving as SFA’s Chief Growth Officer, brings decades of leadership across national security space, operational integration, and public-private collaboration—experience SFA leaders say will be critical as NASA advances its most ambitious missions in decades.If confirmed, Anderson would work in close partnership with Jared Isaacman, the 15th Administrator of NASA, supporting his vision to accelerate innovation, strengthen public-private collaboration, and advance America’s leadership in space exploration.“I’m honored to receive President Trump’s nomination to serve as the Deputy Administrator at NASA, and I look forward to working with the Senate in the next stage of this process,” Anderson said. “I want to thank Bill Woolf and the Space Force Association for their continued support in advancing space superiority for America.”Bill Woolf, Founder and President of the Space Force Association, underscored the importance of Anderson’s leadership at this pivotal moment for the agency and the broader space enterprise.“The Space Force Association applauds the President's decision to re-submit Matt Anderson’s nomination, a move that reinforces the vital need for his veteran leadership at NASA,” Woolf said. “His renomination signals a steadfast commitment to integrating advanced space operations and commercial industry agility into the heart of the agency. Matt is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between national security space and civil exploration, ensuring that NASA has the operational expertise required for the ambitious Artemis and Martian missions ahead.”SFA noted that Anderson’s background uniquely positions him to strengthen coordination between NASA, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Space Force, and the rapidly growing commercial space sector—an increasingly vital element of American space leadership.The Space Force Association respectfully urges the U.S. Senate to give timely consideration to Anderson’s nomination so he may continue serving the nation at this pivotal juncture for space exploration, innovation, and security.About the Space Force AssociationThe Space Force Association is an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for and supporting the United States Space Force, advancing national security space priorities, and strengthening America’s space ecosystem through education, policy engagement, and collaboration.

