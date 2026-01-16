Ecoldbrew Wins Best of CES, Serving Cold Brew Coffee in Just 5 Minutes

Ecoldbrew Won "Best of CES" Inside of Ecoldbrew Machine Ecoldbrew anytime, anywhere

Award-winning Ecoldbrew delivers smooth, freshly ground cold brew in five minutes, compatible with popular 40oz travel mugs.

We weren’t interested in making coffee faster just for the sake of speed. We wanted to preserve the soul of cold brew - its smoothness, its patience.” — Shawn, CTO of Ecoldbrew

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecoldbrew , a compact, fully automated cold brew coffee maker, has been named a Best of CES award winner by CNET , recognizing its breakthrough approach to making high-quality cold brew faster, easier, and more portable than ever before.Instead of traditional hours-long steeping, Ecoldbrew lets users enjoy a smooth cold brew in about five minutes with minimal effort. Compatible with popular 40oz travel mugs - including Stanley tumblers - the device is about the size of a standard tumbler lid but packs in a grinder, brewing chamber, and circulation system all in one compact unit.Simple to Use, Clever by DesignEcoldbrew’s appeal lies in its simplicity. Like a regular bottle cap, the system screws onto a thermos or travel mug, instantly turning it into a cold brew setup. Inside, it stores whole bean coffee until you’re ready to brew. A dial on top lets you choose your grind size, and a central display tracks progress through each cycle. Press a button, and the device goes to work - grinding beans, pulling water from your mug, and cycling it back through the brew chamber.The lid also features a flip-up bean compartment for refills and a built-in straw for sipping once brewing is complete. According to early feedback from coffee professionals who sampled Ecoldbrew at CES, the cold brew stood out for its smooth texture, clean mouthfeel, and balanced flavor, with a light natural foam forming on top when poured - a sign of freshly ground beans and active extraction. Reviewers noted that this foam contributes to a fuller body and creamier texture, qualities rarely found in traditional cold brew made through passive overnight steeping.What Sets Ecoldbrew ApartWhile many portable coffee makers focus on simplicity or speed alone, Ecoldbrew marries fresh grinding, controlled extraction, and portability in a way few competitors do. The system’s internal mechanism grinds beans right before brewing - a step most cold brew lovers say delivers a fresher, more aromatic cup.Unlike bulky countertop brewers, Ecoldbrew doesn’t require extra accessories or counter space. It adapts to what you already carry and brings quality cold brew to offices, commutes, hikes, and travel without the usual wait.Affordable and AccessibleThe company is gearing up for a Kickstarter launch with models expected to start at around $99, making this technology more accessible than many traditional cold brew setups. Ecoldbrew’s approach suggests that good coffee shouldn’t be confined to cafés or kitchens - it should be portable, fast, and uncomplicated.

