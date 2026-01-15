CCHF Response to Trump’s 'Great Healthcare Plan'

CCHF says a “great plan” must restore the medical indemnity insurance prohibited by the ACA.

ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF) responded to today’s release of “The Great Healthcare Plan” by President Trump,” which promises to lower costs by sending health care dollars directly to Americans, locking in lower prescription drug pricing, ending kickbacks, and requiring new transparency and public reporting.“CCHF is pleased that Trump wants to lower health care prices for Americans and increase access to medication through market competition. However, real affordability and real accountability come from real choices, which aren’t built into the current health care system,” said Twila Brase, RN, PHN, co-founder and president of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom. “We know President Trump wants his plan to be a great health plan, but unfortunately, his plan keeps in place the infrastructure that is hurting patients, doctors, and prices today.” She notes:• Providing access to more medications that do not require a doctor’s visit is a welcome part of Trump’s plan.• Trump’s plan does not restore real health insurance—the affordable major medical indemnity policies solely for catastrophic and insurable events—and thus restricts the health coverage choices that Americans need.• Requiring health plans to publish denial rates does not create meaningful accountability if patients continue to be limited to ACA health plans with restrictive networks. Denial transparency does not prevent denials; competition does.• Any cost-sharing reduction program likely still requires taxpayer funding.• It is unclear how the required posting of prices and fees by practitioners and insurers will ensure that patients do not receive surprise medical bills.To achieve transparency and reduce gaming of the government health care programs, CCHF says President Trump could consider a requirement that health plans participating in Medicare and Medicaid pay the same price for the same treatment billing code for every patient regardless of their coverage.“The President is trying to do a great thing with his health care plan, but it does not go far enough. If President Trump is going to put health care dollars in patient’s hands, he should also expand that initiative to Medicare. Put the dollars in the hands of Medicare recipients and give them a choice between Medicare, which is running out of money, and affordable real health insurance.”For more information or to schedule an interview with Twila Brase, contact Alexandra de Scheel at media@cchfreedom.org.About Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom:Since 1998, CCHF has existed to protect patient and doctor freedom. As a national, independent, non-partisan, non-profit health freedom organization, CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective. For more information, visit: www.cchfreedom.org

