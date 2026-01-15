NCDEQ Division of Marine Fisheries to hold public hearing on proposed shellfish leases in Onslow County on Feb. 12

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a public hearing on proposed shellfish leases in Onslow County at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. The hearing will be held in person at the Holly Ridge Community Center, 404 Sound Rd, Holly Ridge, NC 28445, and by web conference.

The Division will accept public comment on the following shellfish lease applications:

Old Baldy Aquaculture, LLC (Matthew T. Miller) has applied for a 4.78-acre Shellfish Bottom Lease (No. 25-001BL) in the New River below the NC Highway 172 bridge.

Old Baldy Aquaculture, LLC (Matthew T. Miller) has applied for a 1.19-acre Shellfish Bottom Lease (No. 25-002BL) in Stones Bay.

Alonzo L. Davis III – Shellfish Bottom and Water Column – Nos. 25-003BL/25-004WC – 0.76 acres – Seaside Areas.

Stump Sound Oyster Company, LLC (Shawn P. Burns) has applied for a 4.77-acre Shellfish Bottom Lease and Water Column Lease (Nos. 25-015BL/25-016WC) in Stones Bay.

Anthony A. Grant has applied for a 0.87-acre Shellfish Bottom Lease (No. 25-017BL) in Alligator Bay.

Alonzo L. Davis III has applied for a 0.58-acre Shellfish Bottom Lease and Water Column Lease (Nos. 25-020BL/25-021WC) in Seaside Areas.

Joshua A. Thompson has applied for a 3.73-acre Shellfish Bottom Lease and Water Column Lease (Nos. 25-026BL/25-027WC) in Ellis Cove.

Joshua A. Thompson has applied for a 3.65-acre Shellfish Water Column Lease (No. 25-028WC) in the New River below NC Highway 172 bridge.

Joshua A. Thompson has applied for a 4.24-acres Shellfish Water Column Lease (No. 25-029WC) in Stones Bay.

The proposed lease areas will be marked at each corner as a Proposed Shellfish Bottom Lease and/or Water Column Lease with the above numbers.

Members of the public may comment on the proposed shellfish leases in person at the hearing or by web conference, provided by Webex. Those who wish to comment by Webex must pre-register to speak no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at: deq.nc.gov/onslow-county-shellfish-lease-hearing-speaker-registration. Those who wish to comment in person should register to speak at the Holly Ridge Community Center between 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.

Public hearing information, including the web conference link, call-in telephone number, presentation slides and biological investigation reports can be found on the Division’s hearing webpage at: deq.nc.gov/2026-02-12-onslow-county-shellfish-lease-hearing.

Written comments may be submitted up to 24 hours following the hearings. Written comments may be submitted in two ways:

Online Comments – through the online form at: nc.gov/onslow-county-shellfish-lease-hearing-comment-form Mailed Comments – mailed to:C. Division of Marine Fisheries Shellfish Lease and Aquaculture Program PO Box 769 3441 Arendell St Morehead City, NC 28557-0769

For more information, contact the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Shellfish Lease and Aquaculture Program at 252-515-5495 or SLAP@deq.nc.gov.