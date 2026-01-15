MailMyStatements Appoints Dave Conley as Vice President of Sales and Business Development

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MailMyStatements (MMS), a leading provider of HITRUST-Certified print, mail, and digital patient billing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Conley as its new Vice President of Sales and Business Development.

In this role, Conley will lead the company’s sales strategy and business development initiatives, focusing on expanding MMS’s footprint in the healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) space. He will spearhead efforts to drive adoption of the company’s hybrid billing solutions, including the recently launched BillingCycle Plus+®, which combines traditional statement mailing with advanced digital payment technologies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dave to the MailMyStatements team,” said Hugh Sullivan, CEO of MailMyStatements. “His deep understanding of the healthcare landscape and his proven track record in driving growth make him the ideal leader to take our sales organization to the next level. As we continue to innovate with products like BillingCycle Plus+®, Dave’s expertise will be instrumental in helping our partners and clients modernize their billing processes and improve patient financial experience.

Conley brings 20+ years of experience in healthcare RCM to MailMyStatements. Prior to joining MMS, he served as Chief Sales Officer at Radiant Healthcare, where his deep understanding of market needs, sales forecasting, and exceptional relationship-building enabled Radiant to rapidly boost revenue and brand visibility in a crowded healthcare tech landscape. Dave’s prior roles at Knack Global, Smart Source, and RevSpring further underscore his mastery of building enterprise pipelines and nurturing long-term C-level relationships.

“I am incredibly excited to join MailMyStatements at such a pivotal time in the industry,” said Dave Conley. “Healthcare providers are actively seeking ways to bridge the gap between traditional billing and the digital experiences patients expect today. MMS has built a reputation for security and innovation, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver solutions that increase collections, reduce costs, and truly empower patients.”

Conley’s appointment underscores MailMyStatements’ commitment to recruiting top-tier talent to advance its mission to revolutionize healthcare billing through secure, patient-friendly technology.

About MailMyStatements: MailMyStatements revolutionizes medical billing and communications with a patient-friendly approach. We specialize in creating statements that are easy to read, understand, and pay. Our services include traditional mail billing and digital solutions like SMS patient statements, catering to diverse patient preferences while reducing postage costs. Leveraging advanced cloud-based technology, we offer multiple payment channels, including text message payments, QR-code scanning, and custom-branded payment sites. Our shift to cloud technology means that clients and partners benefit from automation, seamless collaboration, and secure data backup. Experience efficient, modern medical billing with MailMyStatements.

