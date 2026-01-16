PJI Law, PLC Strengthens Civil Litigation Practice with Four New Attorneys, Positioning Firm for Continued Growth in '26

Heba Carter, Senior Attorney at PJI Law Grace Glagett, Attorney at PJI Law Adam Lambert, Associate Attorney, PJI Law

PJI Law adds four attorneys to its Civil Litigation team, expanding expertise across complex disputes and supporting continued growth in Northern Virginia.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PJI Law, PLC , a leading estate planning, probate, civil litigation, and business law firm based in Fairfax, Virginia, today announced the expansion of its Civil Litigation practice with the addition of four new attorneys. This strategic growth reflects the firm’s continued investment in experienced legal talent and its ability to meet increasing client demand in 2026 and beyond.The following attorneys have joined PJI Law’s Civil Litigation team. Each attorney brings a distinct background and depth of experience that strengthens the firm’s litigation capabilities across industries and practice areas.Ron Minionis, Senior AttorneyRon brings more than 30 years of litigation experience and public service to PJI Law. A longtime Legal Aid attorney and seasoned civil litigator, he has spent his career leveling the playing field for clients in complex disputes, with deep experience in fraud, real estate, consumer, landlord-tenant, contract, and commercial litigation matters. Ron is also a respected legal educator, having taught trial advocacy and law school clinics and regularly instructing attorneys and judges through Continuing Legal Education programs. He has consistently earned an AV Preeminent rating—the highest distinction for legal ability and ethical standards—and now applies his extensive courtroom and advisory experience to serve PJI Law’s business and individual clients.Heba Carter, Senior AttorneyHeba, a DMV native raised in McLean, Virginia, brings strong regional ties and a strategic litigation background to PJI Law. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and her J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law, followed by a clerkship with the Virginia Court of Appeals. That appellate experience gives Heba a distinctive, big-picture perspective on case strategy and risk assessment. A seasoned litigator, she focuses on achieving efficient, favorable outcomes for clients—whether through settlement or trial—while guiding them confidently through every stage of the legal process.Grace Clagett, AttorneyGrace, a DMV native and Virginia Tech alumna, brings strong local roots and a client-centered approach to PJI Law. She earned her J.D. from George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School and clerked for the Honorable Stephen C. Shannon of the Fairfax County Circuit Court, where she gained broad exposure to complex legal matters and effective courtroom advocacy. Following her clerkship, Grace served indigent families at Legal Services of Northern Virginia, representing clients who often faced language barriers or domestic violence. Her experience combining zealous advocacy with empathy allows her to protect clients’ legal rights while ensuring they feel informed, supported, and confident throughout the legal process.Adam Lambert, Associate AttorneyAdam brings a strong work ethic and practical litigation experience to PJI Law. Raised in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, he developed an early appreciation for diligence and service. During law school, he interned with a general practice firm in Vienna, Virginia, where he discovered his focus on litigation, and served as a student attorney in a community-based transactional clinic supporting Washington, D.C. entrepreneurs. Before joining PJI Law, Adam worked as an associate at a civil litigation firm in Fairfax, and his combined litigation and business-focused experience allows him to approach client matters with precision and a clear understanding of real-world impact.Each new team member brings valuable experience across a broad range of civil litigation matters, including business disputes, contract claims, real estate conflicts, and other complex contested cases. Their addition further strengthens PJI Law’s ability to deliver strategic, trial-ready representation tailored to client goals.“Our Civil Litigation practice is growing in direct response to our clients’ needs,” said Andrew E. Suddarth , Senior Attorney and Civil Litigation Team Lead at PJI Law. “Ron, Heba, Grace, and Adam each bring unique strengths and a shared commitment to thoughtful, client-centered advocacy. As we look toward 2026, this expansion ensures we are well-positioned to handle increasingly complex matters while maintaining the high level of service PJI Law is known for.”With this continued growth, PJI Law reinforces its role as a trusted litigation partner for individuals, families, and businesses throughout Northern Virginia, while expanding its capacity to handle complex, high-stakes disputes.To learn more about PJI Law’s expanded Civil Litigation team or to schedule a consultation, visit www.pjilaw.com or call (703) 865-6100.About PJI Law, PLCPJI Law, PLC provides personalized, high-quality legal services with a focus on civil litigation, estate planning, probate, and business law. The firm is known for its responsive communication, practical strategies, and dedication to achieving meaningful results for its clients.

