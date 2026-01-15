1/15/26 – KEANAKOLU BUNKHOUSE AND RANGER CABINS REOPEN FOR CAMPING

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

KEANAKOLU BUNKHOUSE AND RANGER CABINS REOPEN FOR CAMPING

HONOLULU – The Keanakolu Bunkhouse and Ranger cabins in the Hilo Forest Reserve on Hawaiʻi Island reopened to camping on January 5, 2026. The site, managed by DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), had been closed since October due to drought and dry conditions in the area.

The cabins offer a pleasant, rustic getaway above 5,000 feet elevation and require a four-wheel-drive vehicle to access. The peaceful location is a great base to explore the surrounding native forest and hiking trails and is adjacent to a fruit tree orchard. Apple, pear, and plum trees produce fruit between June and October with fruit available to permit holders.

Each cabin has a wood burning stove for heat and a covered outside barbecue pit and grill is also available to be shared between cabin users.

NOTICE: For public safety and wildfire prevention, DOFAW staff reminds campers to place all ashes in the provided ash pits and extinguish cooking fires completely.

The cabins are available for camping seven days a week. Reservations can be made online at the Explore Outdoor Hawaiʻi website: outdoor.hawaii.gov.

Photographs: Keanakolu cabins (May 2025):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/5n79ign1gg2stmzo74bpm/APB95x50KdBlac5T59JEXAg?rlkey=6273giplgpnutzb8lp6ozkrvb&st=wttozo9o&dl=0

Camping permit reservations and Information:

https://outdoor.hawaii.gov/camping/

Collection permit information: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/forestry/frs/permitting/forest-reserve-system-collection-permit/

