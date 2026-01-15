King Koro Announces New Christian R&B Single 'Ready Ready Live'

... I wasn’t prepared for what I was asking for. This song is me owning that and stepping into readiness.” — King Koro

MIDLAND, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Christian R&B artist Korey Wynn, known by his stage name King Koro, is gearing up to release his powerful new single “Ready Ready Live.” The track will be available on all digital platforms and serves as one of the featured singles from his upcoming live album.

Blending soulful R&B textures with faith-rooted lyricism, “Ready Ready Live” captures the moment a person becomes truly prepared to step into their God-given purpose and identity. The song reflects a deeply personal revelation for King Koro.

“I realized I was praying for things I wasn’t actually ready for. I was frustrated with God, myself, and even people around me — but the truth was, I wasn’t prepared for what I was asking for. This song is me owning that and stepping into readiness.”

The single stands out with its pure, genuine, and honest approach. While it doesn’t follow the traditional gospel sound, its message is straight scripture, delivered through a fresh, modern Christian R&B lens. King Koro’s unique style continues to push the boundaries of what faith-based music can sound like.

A Glimpse Into the Upcoming Live Album

“Ready Ready Live” offers listeners an early taste of the energy and authenticity that will define King Koro’s forthcoming live album. The project promises raw emotion, spiritual depth, and a sound that refuses to fit into the usual boxes.

About King Koro (Korey Wynn)

Hailing from Midland, Texas, King Koro is an independent Christian R&B artist committed to creating music that is both spiritually grounded and creatively bold. His work blends modern R&B, heartfelt storytelling, and biblical truth, offering listeners a refreshing take on faith-centered music.

“Ready Ready Live” will be available on all digital streaming platforms on TBD.

Fans are encouraged to run up the streams and follow King Koro on TikTok, where a dance challenge will launch alongside the single.

Artist Contact

Artist: Korey Wynn (King Koro)

Location: Midland, Texas

Socials: https://www.instagram.com/kingkoro.music/

https://www.youtube.com/@kingkoroxmusic

https://open.spotify.com/artist/20DmhL4zM3ndYQRH3brHRh?si=QZRB6UGWRB-_Mg75VKQLsw

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/king-koro/1336628136

Email: kkmbooking22@gmail.com

