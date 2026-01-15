The Eco-NAMS webinar series is co-organized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, European Medicines Agency, Health and Environmental Sciences Institute, National Institute for Environmental Studies (Japan), and PETA Science Consortium International e.V.

The series aims to offer the most informative and up-to-date science on the use of new approach methodologies (NAMs) for ecotoxicity assessments (Eco-NAMs) and provides an open forum for scientists from academia, industry, non-government organizations, regulatory authorities, and other interested parties including the general public to learn about and discuss various ecotoxicity NAMs topics.

The series' second webinar, Gill Cell-Line Assay for Acute Fish Toxicity Prediction, will feature presentations by Professor Dr. Kristin Schirmer, Deputy Head of the Department of Environmental Toxicology at Eawag – Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology / ETH Zurich; and Dr. Heike Laue, Head of Environmental Safety Sciences in the Regulatory and Product Safety (RAPS) Fragrance and Beauty Department at Givaudan.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this webinar series are those of the presenters and do not necessarily represent the official views or policies of the US government. U.S. FDA and U.S. EPA involvement in this webinar series does not imply official endorsement of, or responsibility for, the opinions, ideas, data, products, or services presented.