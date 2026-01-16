DreamFi and Ben Crump Law Announce Community-Focused Partnership with National Baptist Convention USA, Inc.

Attorney Ben Crump (right) with Dr. Boise Kimber, president of the National Baptist Convention USA, Inc., at the National Baptist Convention Mid-Winter Gathering.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening communities through financial education, stewardship, and access to legal resources.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DreamFi , the soon-to-launch financial empowerment platform co-founded by renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, together with Ben Crump Law , announced a partnership with the National Baptist Convention USA, Inc., one of the largest faith-based organizations in the United States. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening communities through financial education, stewardship, and access to resources that support sound financial decisions and long-term stability, while reinforcing the importance of expanding access to legal assistance.Throughout 2026, DreamFi will work alongside National Baptist Convention USA, Inc. leadership to engage congregations in conversations on financial wellness, planning and building generational wealth, including a prominent presence at all four annual National Baptist Convention gatherings. Through these engagements, members will explore DreamFi as a resource designed to help individuals and families manage their finances with confidence.Through its mobile platform, DreamFi offers members practical resources designed to support everyday financial decisions and long-term planning. Features include⁷:● A checking account¹ with no minimum balance requirements● Essential financial protections, including $5,000 complimentary term life insurance⁴, telehealth access with no copay, up to $1,000 in annual cell phone protection⁵ and roadside assistance⁶● Savings on important monthly expenses such as prescriptions and mobile services⁸● Access to a nationwide network of more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs³In addition, Ben Crump Law will serve as a trusted legal resource for constituents of the National Baptist Convention USA, Inc. who may encounter civil rights violations or other incidents, offering guidance, advocacy, and support in pursuit of justice and accountability⁹.The partnership brings a holistic approach to service, addressing both economic empowerment and civil rights protections, while reinforcing the National Baptist Convention’s mission to strengthen communities across the nation.“For generations, churches have been trusted anchors in our communities and have stood at the front lines of the fight for dignity, justice, and opportunity,” Crump said. “This partnership is about expanding access to financial education and legal resources that will help families make informed decisions to build stability that lasts for generations. When communities are financially informed and legally supported, they are better positioned to grow, lead, and thrive.”Crump will address attendees at the National Baptist Convention’s first major gathering this month, highlighting economic dignity, access, and the vital role faith institutions play in supporting financial well-being.“This partnership is about meeting people where they are and equipping them with knowledge and tools that align with our mission of service,” said Dr. Boise Kimber, president of the National Baptist Convention USA, Inc. “Our churches have long served as trusted pillars in their communities. Working with DreamFi allows us to extend that support into financial education, helping families build stability, make informed decisions, and plan for future generations.”###ABOUT DREAMFIDreamFi is a financial technology company co-founded by renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also serves as its largest shareholder. The company is focused on expanding financial access and providing resources that help individuals and families make informed financial decisions, build stability, and work towards building generational wealth. By combining mobile banking, payments infrastructure, and financial education, DreamFi supports communities in taking control of their financial futures. Visit DreamFi.com to learn more.ABOUT BEN CRUMP LAWThrough his work, nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has spearheaded a legal movement to better protect the rights of marginalized citizens. He has led landscape-changing civil rights cases and represented clients in a wide range of areas including civil rights, personal injury, labor and employment, class actions, and more. Ben Crump Law is dedicated to holding the powerful accountable. For more information, visit bencrump.com.ABOUT NATIONAL BAPTIST CONVENTION USA, INC.The National Baptist Convention USA, Inc. is one of the largest African American religious organizations in the United States, dedicated to spiritual growth, social justice, and community empowerment.¹ DreamFi is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by FinWise Bank, Member FDIC. Fees may apply.³ To find a surcharge-free ATM in the Allpoint network visit allpointnetwork.com.⁴ Life insurance coverage subject to approval from DreamFi's life insurance partner and available to those who open a DreamFi checking account in eligible states. Eligible states for term life insurance include: Alabama, Alaska Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, D.C., Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.⁵ Cell phone protection: Up to two claims up to $600 each with maximum of $1,000 per twelve-month period; $50 deductible per claim.⁶ Roadside assistance: Maximum benefit limit is $100 per occurrence and $200 per twelve-month period. Subject to maximum of two occurrences per twelve-month period.⁷ Fees may apply. DreamFi membership benefits are subject to change, please see DreamFi.com for details.⁸ Compare major prescription savings programs to find the lowest cost available at pharmacies in your area. Mobile phone plans available to DreamFi members paying bill with their DreamFi checking account, plans starting at $15. See “Member Benefits” within the app for complete details.⁹ This partnership provides access to legal information and an opportunity to request a consultation. Ben Crump Law does not provide pro bono services through this partnership. Any representation is subject to a written fee agreement. Legal services available on a contingency fee basis. Fees and costs will vary by matter and jurisdiction.

