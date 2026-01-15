E-Cell IIT Delhi’s Annual Summit 2026 Unveiled by Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan

Ekansh, Head of Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Delhi

Ekansh, Head of E Cell at IIT Delhi shared his vision for India 2030

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Entrepreneurship Development Cell (eDC) of IIT Delhi is proud to announce the 2026 edition of its flagship Annual Summit, the Business & Entrepreneurship Conclave (BECon). This year’s summit, themed around "Engineering the Mind of Machines," is set to be the largest to date, with a massive outreach of over 60,000 individuals and an extensive network of campus ambassadors driving innovation across IndiaThe summit was officially unveiled via a warm video message from Grammy Award winner Shankar Mahadevan, who shared his excitement for the budding entrepreneurial talent at IIT Delhi. Adding to the digital momentum, Bollywood actor Nikita Dutta , through her Instagram, announced her co-presence at the event with Entrepreneur Smarthveer Sidana , signaling the unique convergence of cinema and technology at this year's conclave.A Vision for "AI Era"The 2026 summit marks a strategic shift in the entrepreneurial landscape. Ekansh Agarwal , the Head of the Entrepreneurship Cell at IIT Delhi, shared his vision for the year, noting that IIT Delhi has always been at the forefront of producing global CEOs and impactful entrepreneurs."In this new era, the world has moved beyond Software as a Service (SaaS). We are now looking at Cognition as a Service, AI, Semi Conductors and Deep Tech," said Ekansh. "There are massive opportunities for hardware innovation and AI. Our goal this year is to ensure that the innovation required for the next five years to excel in this AI-driven world originates from IIT Delhi. I look at Entrepreneurship as a unique combination of bringing together Creators across fields to seed innovation, for ex: in the AI era, the applications are not just limited to business rather spread across music, film making etc. "Another student lead at Annual Summit, shared how Ekansh’s vision is cross pollinating ideas across fields and bringing the best minds together.Month-Long National ActivationThe road to the Grand Summit began with BECon Regionals on January 10th, reaching talent hubs in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Guwahati. Following a stop in Jaipur on January 17th, the activation will culminate in the Grand Summit at the IIT Delhi campus from January 30th to February 1st, 2026.The event features three core tracks designed to support founders at every stage:-------Blueprint: A premier business plan competition for student teams.------Moonshot: A high-stakes funding arena for Seed and Pre-Series A pitches to top investors.-------Startup Clinic: Personalized 1:1 mentorship focusing on GTM strategies and product-market fit. For such events, Annual Summit is featuring Entrepreneurs like Hira Nandani, Sanjeev Bigchandani et al.The Grand Finale: Cinema & Silicon Valley ConvergeThe summit will conclude with a high-profile headline session on February 1st, 2026, at the iconic Open Air Theatre (OAT). Titled "Cinema & Silicon Valley Converge," the session features:------Nikita Dutta: Renowned actor and star of Kabir Singh, Jewel Thief, and The Big Bull.------Smarthveer Sidana: A celebrated IIT Delhi alumnus, Entrepreneur, former BCG Management Consultant and a recognized leader featured in Forbes 30u30 (2024) and Entrepreneur Magazine’s 35u35 (2022).This final session embodies the summit's mission to bridge the gap between creative storytelling and technological disruption.

