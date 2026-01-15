Governor Abbott Appoints Gunnels, Moberley To Texas Board Of Pardons And Paroles

TEXAS, January 15 - January 15, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Clint Gunnels and reappointed Marsha Moberley to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Board makes parole decisions for Texas prison inmates, determines conditions for parole and mandatory supervision, and makes recommendations on clemency matters to the Governor.

Clint Gunnels of Jonesboro is a parole commissioner with the Board of Pardons and Paroles, with over 33 years of Criminal Justice service. His service includes correctional officer, institutional parole officer, and director of Institutional Parole Operations for the board. He is a former member of the Texas Corrections Association, American Probation and Parole Association (APPA), Association of Paroling Authorities International (APAI), and the American Correctional Association. Gunnels received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Corrections from Sam Houston State University.

Marsha Moberley of Lakeway is the board chair and former commissioner of the Board of Pardons and Paroles. She has over 28 years in the criminal justice field and previously served as the Chief Probation Officer for Deaf Smith and Oldham counties. She is a member of APAI, APPA and former chair of the Advisory Board of the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission and the Panhandle Chief Probation Officers Association. Moberley received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from East Carolina University.