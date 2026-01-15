Governor Abbott Appoints Parker As Chief Justice Of The Seventh Court Of Appeals

TEXAS, January 15 - January 15, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Judy Parker as the Chief Justice of the Seventh Court of Appeals for a term set to expire December 31, 2026.

Judy Parker of Lubbock serves as the Place 2 Justice on the Seventh Court of Appeals. She is a founding member and judicial master of the Texas Tech University (TTU) School of Law American Inn of Court and a director of the Panhandle Family Law Association. Additionally, she is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Lubbock Area Bar Association, The Federalist Society, and the Amarillo Area Bar Association. She is a trustee for The CH Foundation, sustaining member of the Junior League of Lubbock, and a member of First Baptist Church - Lubbock. Parker received a Bachelor of Arts in English and Government from Angelo State University and a Juris Doctor from TTU School of Law.