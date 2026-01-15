Governor Abbott Appoints Fillmore As Judge Of The 236th Judicial District Court In Tarrant County

TEXAS, January 15 - January 15, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed H. Dustin “Dusty” Fillmore, III as Judge of the 236th Judicial District Court in Tarrant County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026.

H. Dustin “Dusty” Fillmore, III of Fort Worth is an attorney and a partner at The Fillmore Law Firm, L.L.P. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, The Federalist Society, Federal Bar Association, and the Tarrant County Bar Association. Additionally, he volunteers with AVENEW ministry at Christ Chapel Bible Church. Fillmore received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s University School of Law.